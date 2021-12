The project named Campus 244 is set to span more than one million square feet. A new boutique hotel will come to Dunwoody as part of a massive mixed-use project. The developers of Campus 244 announced the Element Hotel will be included as part of the mixed-use development, which will bring more than one million square feet of office and restaurant space to the Perimeter area. The 145-room hotel is a boutique brand under Marriott Bonvoy.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO