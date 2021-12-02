In the News: Rachel Moran on the Jury Selection Process of the Kim Potter Trial

Chao Xiong writes in the Star Tribune: “The trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, scheduled to begin Tuesday, could differ vastly from the trials of other officers who have killed civilians on the job. Potter, 49, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with first- and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during an April 11 traffic stop, setting off several nights of protests. … Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, with opening statements set for Dec. 8 and the trial projected to wrap up the last week of December. Wright’s shooting was captured on video, but some local attorneys not involved in the case said Potter’s defense could benefit from the footage, unlike in the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.”

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO