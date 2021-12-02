ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the News: Rachel Moran on the Jury Selection Process of the Kim Potter Trial

Cover picture for the articleLaw professor Rachel Moran commented for KSTP News on jury selection in the trial of former police officer Kim Potter. From the article: The...

9&10 News

Jury Selection Begins For Former Minnesota Officer Kim Potter

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of a former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed a 20-year-old this past April. Former Brooklyn Center officer Kimberly Potter faces first- and second-degree manslaughter charges for killing Duante Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. Potter claims it was an...
MINNESOTA STATE
stthomas.edu

In the News: Rachel Paulose on the Verdict in Trial Over Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Law professor Rachel Paulose wrote an op-ed for The Spectator about the verdict in the trial over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. From the article: But no citizen, regardless of color, should fear assault and murder while peaceably jogging through a neighborhood. A purported citizen’s arrest or self-defense claim ought never mask reckless vigilantism. The jury’s verdict was the common sense conclusion to a tragic case.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KING-5

Kim Potter Trial: What you need to know

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Warning: Some elements in this story, including body camera footage, are graphic. If you or someone you know have been affected by the content of recent broadcasts and are looking for mental health resources, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI provides guidance to those who are trying to navigate the mental health system. Please know you are not alone.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Kim Potter Trial: Five more jurors seated

The second day of jury selection in the Kim Potter manslaughter trial resulted in an additional five jurors being seated, bringing the total number to nine. Jury selection began on Tuesday. The jury selection seemed to go quickly with most potential jurors being selected starting with a Black mother and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MinnPost

Jury selection set to begin in trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter

Chao Xiong writes in the Star Tribune: “The trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, scheduled to begin Tuesday, could differ vastly from the trials of other officers who have killed civilians on the job. Potter, 49, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with first- and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during an April 11 traffic stop, setting off several nights of protests. … Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, with opening statements set for Dec. 8 and the trial projected to wrap up the last week of December. Wright’s shooting was captured on video, but some local attorneys not involved in the case said Potter’s defense could benefit from the footage, unlike in the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
WKYC

Jury breakdown: Who will hear the trial of Kim Potter

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — 14 jurors selected, 12 panelists and 2 alternates. Seven white men, four white women, two Asian women and one Black women selected as panelists. Court documents show Cortez Rice is being charged with felony harassment for his protest outside Judge Regina Chu's home last month. A...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
buffalonynews.net

Jury selected in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

A total of 12 jurors, plus six alternatives, have been selected for Ghislaine Maxwell's New York trial on sex-trafficking charges, over two years after her co-accused Jeffrey Epstein's in-jail suicide. Maxwell, a former girlfriend of the late billionaire, is accused of having been an accomplice in Epstein's sexual abuse of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Man accused of trying to intimidate judge in Potter trial

A Minneapolis man has been charged with trying to intimidate the judge presiding over the manslaughter trial of the former officer charged in Daunte Wright s death.The Star Tribune reports Cortez A. Rice was charged last week with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony.Rice allegedly went into the Loring Park condominium building where he thought Judge Regina Chu lived and made comments meant to intimidate her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, in April.The criminal complaint...
PUBLIC SAFETY

