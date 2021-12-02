ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Debt collectors can contact you on social media | Morning in America

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebt collectors are now allowed to slide...

fox40jackson.com

Chris Cuomo firing from CNN prompts swift reaction: 'So glad we will never see this again'

After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction. Cuomo was fired after “a respected law firm” conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.
Fortune

Ursula Burns, the first Black woman to run a Fortune 500 company, is done taking calls from nervous white leaders

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. To most people, Ursula Burns, the former CEO of Xerox, is largely famous for two things. First, and most significantly, for being the first Black woman to run a Fortune 500 company. And second, for her astonishing candor. “The thing I valued most about Ursula, and why I valued her participation in senior management, is that she has the courage to tell you the truth in ugly times,” Anne Mulcahy, Burns’s friend, mentor, and predecessor CEO, once told me.
CNBC

This 33-year-old moved to South Africa from New York after falling in love—now she lives on $88 a day

Tanisha Colon-Bibb always planned on spending her life in New York — until love brought her halfway across the globe. The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Harlem as the youngest of four children. After graduating from Spelman College in 2010, she launched her first business, Rebelle Agency, helping clients in entertainment, non-profit and other fields coordinate their marketing and advertising strategies.
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
HuffingtonPost

Comedian Torches Anti-Vaxxer In The Audience With An Absolutely Killer Line

British comedian Jimmy Carr jabbed an anti-vax member of his audience with a killer punchline about the coronavirus shot. “Let’s talk about the controversial thing, the vaccine,” Carr said in a preview of his upcoming Netflix special, “His Dark Material,” released this week. “Who’s not going to take the vaccine...
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Republican Melts Down Over Year-Old Hershey’s Ad With Black Family

An Idaho Republican went into a meltdown faster than a chocolate bar over a campfire this week when she threw an online fit over a year-old Hershey’s commercial. NPR’s Boise State Public Radio reports that it’s unclear whether Lisa Leisy, a local official for Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s gubernatorial campaign, has retained her position after she sent a tweet complaining about a “black only” Hershey’s commercial Monday. The holiday ad launched in late 2020 and features a Black family. Wrote Leisy, “I don’t support the new and improved #Hersheys #christmas black only commercial. Classic #commercial and they ruined it.” The tweet ends with a trio of vomiting emojis, and Leisy followed up with a reply saying she can “no longer watch much current TV cause black only supporting.” Boise State Public Radio notes that Leisy’s Twitter bio no longer describes her as chair for the McGeachin campaign in Power County, and a Facebook page promoting her events in the area has disappeared. Neither Leisy nor McGeachin has commented on the tweet. Earlier this year, Leisy complained on Instagram that she was “disgusted” to see her iPhone had added Juneteenth to her calendar. “Guess we’re on our way to be a black nation ahead,” she wrote. “Welcome to the ‘new’ America.”
AFP

BuzzFeed to go public after raising less money than expected

American digital company BuzzFeed, known for its viral content and journalism, will go public on Monday after it initially raised less money than expected. In a press release Friday, BuzzFeed said it had finalized a merger with 890 5th Avenue Partners, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which aims to raise funds through an initial public offering to acquire an existing company. Buzzfeed's shares are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on Monday under the ticker symbol "BZFD". BuzzFeed aimed to be valued on Wall Street at $1.5 billion but it raised just $16 million from the SPAC deal, which was announced in June.
Deadline

‘Face The Nation’: US Surgeon General Okays Holiday Gatherings Despite Omicron Variant Scare

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told Face The Nation host Margaret Brennan on Sunday that low risk holiday gatherings are fine, as long as strict precautions are followed in the omicron era. Murthy proposed a somewhat draconian approach to getting together in the joyful season. “The concern and the challenge we have right now in the country, Margaret, is that we have millions of people who are still unvaccinated, which poses a risk to their lives, but also poses an increased risk of transmission,” Murthy said.  “But if you do as many families, you get vaccinated and boosted. You use testing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Rule Allows Debt Collectors to Contact You on Social Media

Debt collectors now have more ways to contact borrowers about unpaid debts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's new Debt Collection Rule allows third-party debt collectors to message people on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in an attempt to collect a debt. The update also clarifies rules...
