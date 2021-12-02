ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Eriksen uses Danish training field as part of rehabilitation

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Christian Eriksen has resumed training in Denmark as part...

www.ftimes.com

theScore

Eriksen training again at youth club in Denmark after cardiac arrest

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen is training again after going into cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, continuing his rehab at former club Odense Boldklub in Denmark, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. Eriksen, 29, hasn't played since he collapsed during Denmark's opening match of the tournament against Finland on June...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Denmark’s Eriksen back in training after Euro heart-attack

Copenhagen (AFP) – Christian Eriksen took part in his first training session since an on-pitch heart-attack while playing for Denmark at the Euros, Danish media reported on Thursday. Eriksen’s plight shook the football world in June when the 29-year-old had a brush with death after collapsing during a game televised...
SOCCER
Insider

Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Scientists reject vaccine 'theory' after spate of players and fans collapsing

A fan at Watford suffered cardiac arrest and a Southampton supporter also collapsed as English matches were disrupted by more health alerts on Wednesday. Play at Vicarage Road was stopped after Marcos Alonso alerted officials, prompting Chelsea's medical staff to help stabilise the individual. Southampton's fixture against Leicester was also halted temporarily, although the fan being taken to hospital was believed to be in a less serious condition.
HEALTH
#Danish#Ajax#Ap#Tottenham
goal.com

Inter's Eriksen training alone at former club Odense as January transfer window approaches

The Denmark international is being prevented from competing in Italian football after suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. Christian Eriksen appears to have no future at Serie A giants Inter, but he is looking to prolong his playing career after suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 and is currently using the training facilities at former club Odense Boldklub (OB).
SOCCER
The Independent

Mikel Arteta feels Arsenal let Manchester United off the hook at Old Trafford

Mikel Arteta felt Arsenal let Manchester United off the hook after the Gunners were defeated 3-2 at Old Trafford on Thursday.Arteta’s side missed the chance to go fourth in the Premier League after surrendering a lead and then losing to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty after pegging the score back to 2-2.Arsenal boss Arteta felt the visitors had been the better side for long spells but then paid the price for some mistakes.Arteta said: “We scored the first and after that we had perfect control of the game but we started to give some very simple balls away in very dangerous...
PREMIER LEAGUE

