MARQUETTE — A Marquette aerospace technology startup, Kall Morris Inc., has received $10,000 for winning the Center on Rural Innovations Virtual Pitch Event. CORI’s “Small Towns, Big Ideas” event was held on Nov. 10. It featured KMI as well as nine other rural startups from around the country. A panel of judges evaluated the pitches based on a series of criteria focusing on the business model and the product itself as well as a series of questions given to each of the presenters.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO