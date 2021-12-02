Debt collectors can contact you on social media | Morning in America

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told Face The Nation host Margaret Brennan on Sunday that low risk holiday gatherings are fine, as long as strict precautions are followed in the omicron era. Murthy proposed a somewhat draconian approach to getting together in the joyful season. “The concern and the challenge we have right now in the country, Margaret, is that we have millions of people who are still unvaccinated, which poses a risk to their lives, but also poses an increased risk of transmission,” Murthy said. “But if you do as many families, you get vaccinated and boosted. You use testing...

