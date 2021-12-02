Debt collectors can contact you on social media | Morning in America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. To most people, Ursula Burns, the former CEO of Xerox, is largely famous for two things. First, and most significantly, for being the first Black woman to run a Fortune 500 company. And second, for her astonishing candor. “The thing I valued most about Ursula, and why I valued her participation in senior management, is that she has the courage to tell you the truth in ugly times,” Anne Mulcahy, Burns’s friend, mentor, and predecessor CEO, once told me.
Comments / 0