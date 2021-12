It may not have looked like it at the start of the game, but the Bengals seemed to get back on track by beating the Raiders 32-13, which included a 19-point fourth quarter. Cincinnati improves to 4-2 on the road following their win in Las Vegas. This was a much-needed win to improve their playoff chances. According to FiveThirtyEight, they have a 53% chance at making the postseason after this win.

