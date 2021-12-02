ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Herbert Throwing Too Hard Is a Problem

By Justin Cooper
 2 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Ben Maller thinks that even though WR Keenan Allen jumped to his defense, Justin Herbert throwing the ball too hard actually IS a problem.

Ben Maller: "The urban legend is that all dropped passes are the fault of the receiver. This is a myth...There is some nuance to this. It does take two to tango. Both have to be on the same page. Herbert has been criticized for throwing one pitch. The fastball. That's it. He doesn't have a second pitch. He's a one pitch, one trick guy. It's possible to make it work...but far more often than not, if you are a one pitch guy, your'e not gonna be around and be as successful as you could be if you only have one speed."

New York Post

Brittany Matthews fires back at ESPN analyst over ‘broken’ Patrick Mahomes criticism

Brittany Matthews has a message for Chiefs critics: “Never doubt” Patrick Mahomes. Following the Chiefs’ 41-14 statement win over the Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes’ fiancée took to Twitter to call out those who have been critical of Kansas City this season, the offense, specifically. “Saying Patrick is broken is...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Message

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
NFL
