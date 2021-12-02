Justin Herbert Throwing Too Hard Is a Problem
Ben Maller thinks that even though WR Keenan Allen jumped to his defense, Justin Herbert throwing the ball too hard actually IS a problem.
Ben Maller: "The urban legend is that all dropped passes are the fault of the receiver. This is a myth...There is some nuance to this. It does take two to tango. Both have to be on the same page. Herbert has been criticized for throwing one pitch. The fastball. That's it. He doesn't have a second pitch. He's a one pitch, one trick guy. It's possible to make it work...but far more often than not, if you are a one pitch guy, your'e not gonna be around and be as successful as you could be if you only have one speed."
