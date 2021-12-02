ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet Insurance

By Avery Reekstin
Keene Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love our pets, but sometimes those cute little cuddle puddles cost us an arm and a leg at the vet office and we find ourselves wondering, “How did I get into this extra expense and how can I get out of it?”. Just like human healthcare, unexpected illnesses...

www.sentinelsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
sciencetimes.com

Compare the Best Pet Insurance Plans Online With This Guide

It can be difficult trying to find the right pet insurance plan. With so many different insurance companies out there, it can be overwhelming trying to navigate different plans. At first glance, it may seem like most pet insurance policies are pretty similar in nature. In reality though, every plan...
PERSONAL FINANCE
wfla.com

Best dental care supplies for cats

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Just like humans, cats can develop tooth and gum issues like tartar and plaque buildup, tooth rot and gum disease. To keep your cat from developing these issues, one of the best things you can do is start caring for their teeth as soon as possible. That’s where dental care supplies for cats come into play.
PET SERVICES
Grosse Pointe News

Benefits of pet ownership

Pets offer companionship and unconditional love. While they are fitting for any family, seniors may find that having a pet is especially beneficial. The organization A Place for Mom, which helps match families with senior living residences, says pets provide a comfort system that produces measurable health results. Caring for pets and being around them can produce a chemical chain reaction in the brain that may help to lower stress hormones while also increasing production of the feel-good hormone serotonin.
PETS
Greatist

9 Best Pet Insurance Companies for 2022 to Protect Your Furry Fam

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. When your furbaby is sick or hurt, you’d do anything to make sure they feel better ASAP. But a trip to the vet ER or a lifesaving surgery can cost thousands. Pet insurance can help offset those surprise bills so you can focus on getting your pet the care they need.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Pet Insurance
petproductnews.com

EarthWise Pet Acquires Pet Pros

EarthWise Pet has acquired Pet Pros, a pet retail chain with 18 locations in Washington. Pet Pros has been owned since 1992 by Harvey and Nancy Peterson, who set out to build a business that educated customers about pet health and nutrition, and that was committed to old-fashioned service and giving back to the community, company officials said.
PET SERVICES
Fox5 KVVU

Insuring your health

Through the Optum Care Network of Nevada, you can choose among Southwest Medical, Optum Care specialty providers and many other affiliated community physicians. For more information, call (702) 242-7119. This segment is sponsored by Southwest Medical Associates.
HEALTH SERVICES
doctortipster.com

Healthcare for an insured and underinsured

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) If you are insured or underinsured, then it can be very difficult for you to get quality medical service when you need it. The United States is the only major industrialized nation without universal health insurance and coverage quality has gone down in the last few years. As a result of that, you will find inequities in access to care, avoidable mortality and poor quality care, financial pardons on people who are uninsured or underinsured, and also lost economic productivity.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Pets
mckinneyonline.com

The Benefits of Using a Professional Pet Care Service

In 2021, pet parents are expected to spend $109.6 BILLION, yes, BILLION, dollars on their pets. A large portion of this will go towards caring for pets while humans are traveling or working from an office. There are several pet care choices: professional pet care, care provided by a hobbyist...
PETS
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Pet of the Week: Trixie

Meet Trixie! She’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pets of the Week!. If you’ve been following the Ark-Valley Humane Society on social media you’ve likely seen Trixie’s story. She has been with the shelter for 155 days now. She first came in as a stray dog this summer. Unfortunately, Trixie needs to be the only pet in your home. She is also a senior pup (7 years old) who needs some medications (cosequin & omega-3 fish oil). Trixie is an extremely mellow dog who loves every person she meets, and will be so grateful to the family who adopts her.
PETS
Sonoran News

Pet Adoptathon

(North of Deer Valley Dr, West of 40th Street) Many rescue groups on site. All pets in attendance are spayed, neutered and vaccinated. Our rescue partners know their pets’ personalities and act as a matchmaker to help you make the best choice for your circumstances. Your new best friend is...
PHOENIX, AZ
foodlogistics.com

Cargo Insurance: Purchase From Shipper or Insurance Carrier?

Protecting yourself with cargo insurance — also known as goods-in-transit insurance — is always the right decision. Whether by land, sea or air, shipping is full of risk with perils including theft, fire and more. All freight carriers are legally required to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance, but the coverage liability insurance provides is insufficient to fully protect you in the event of theft or cargo damage or loss resulting from natural disaster or accident. So, cargo insurance is a must.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Pet Insurer?

A 37% year-over-year increase in enrolled pets drove Trupanion's revenue nearly 40% higher in the third quarter. The pet health insurer has no long-term debt and a significant cash and short-term investments balance to create growth. The stock's price-to-sales ratio just over 7 is a fair price to pay for...
PETS
WKBW-TV

Pet Talk Tuesday – Thanksgiving tips for pets

Dr. Reed Stevens talks about the risk to pets over the holidays and taking precautions. There are dangers out there both unintentional and intentional. Dr. Stevens says unintentional problems we see are pets getting to bones, getting to aluminum foil that has turkey drippings on it, getting that string that wrapped up the roast beef in you cat. These can cause dangerous, fatal, and expensive problems for you pets, so we definitely want to make sure we stick to the regular foods you pet normally eats. That leads to intentional problems that vets see. He says people give bones, like turkey bones, a ham bone, both really bad ideas. Dr. Reed says a lot of things happen in the house, foodwise that don’t happen on an everyday basis that your pet is not used to, not ready for. It is really important not to add things to dog or cat bowl. Dr. Reed says this is not a time of year you want to have an emergency pet visit to your vet especially in this season when staffing shortages are hitting veterinarians just like they are hitting everything else.
PETS
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

A Couple Stored Ira Gold at Home. They Owe the IRS More Than $300,000

It can be risky to invest retirement-plan funds in abstruse assets without proper advice. A husband and a wife in Rhode Island have learned that lesson the challenging way. It’s an official law that owners of individual retirement accounts with assets invested in gold and silver coins can’t secure them in a safe at their home. A personal retirement account in the United States is a form of “individual retirement plan,” granted by many economic institutions that provide tax advantages for retirement savings.
RELATIONSHIPS
elkhornmediagroup.com

SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy