Louis, Louis!

Virgil wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. With only days separating the announcement of Virgil Abloh’s death and the unveiling of Louis Vuitton’s spring ’22 menswear collection in Miami — the designer’s final collection for the French brand — fans and friends were likely experiencing whiplash from the week’s events. But just as it did so many times during the designer’s fast-paced, prolific career that spanned just over a decade in fashion, the show went on. Timed to the kick-off of Art Basel (where the designer had often showed other projects), the show took place on a wharf off the mainland of...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO