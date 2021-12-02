ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Barbara Bass Doll Head Sculptures

By Nicole S. Colson
Keene Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deep connection to the natural world, an interest in recycling, a love of the macabre and using creation as meditation have all contributed to Barbara Bass’s completely original point of view. “I come from a creative family,” said the Keene native and self-taught artist. “I had to entertain...

www.sentinelsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

4 Muses Music Sculpture

Enchanting project from Alana Balagot and Federico Tobon, commissioned by Eric Ayzenberg, via WolfcatWorkshop. Working in collaboration with Alana Balagot and Federico Tobon, and commissioned by Eric Ayzenberg, this piece is a set of experimental musical instruments controlled by a central interface. Click on the titles below for more information on the build and characteristics of each instrument.
VISUAL ART
gulfshorebusiness.com

Head of the glass: The sculptural success of Beverly Albrets

Beverly Albrets grew up going to church and admiring the light streaming through the ornate stained-glass windows. It wasn’t just a window; it was art. She didn’t know much at first about how to make stained glass, but now she’s made a career out of turning glass into art. “If I like something,” she says, “I find a way to do it.”
MIAMI, FL
TrendHunter.com

Interactive Multi Sensory Sculptures

ANDANTE is an interactive sculpture made by artist Jen Lewin and is part of Lewin’s Flux series. Jen Lewin is a new media artist known for her interactive sculptures that encourage play among those who encounter them. Her pieces bring together art, technology, and community. The musical term andante means...
DESIGN
The Press

New Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae

PALM DESERT, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For this year's Art Miami, November 30 - December 5, 2021, Hohmann will present a distinct array of work reflecting the company's newly expanded direction. After operating for years as a traditional retail-model gallery, owner Christian Hohmann has transitioned the brand into an appointment-only private museum-style gallery a second location programmed as an educational, special exhibition, and event space, and has become widely noted in Palm Springs, California for contributing to the area's burgeoning public art scene with important and renowned works that have placed the desert on the map as a serious art destination.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NH
Keene, NH
Entertainment
richmondmagazine.com

A Doll’s House

James Opher loves breathing new life into old treasures related to the world of miniatures, and his creativity is on full display at his newly opened My Little Town - Dollhouse & Miniatures Rehab Showplace in Mechanicsville. Opher’s interest in miniatures dates back to his childhood, when he started working...
RICHMOND, VA
the-reporter.net

Sculptures Blossom in Andes

ANDES - These days the sun sets early in the West, bathing the hills in pale light. It is unusual to see a lone man working on an iron sculpture at this time of day. Andes painter and sculptor David …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention...
ANDES, NY
theartofeducation.edu

Sculpture Ideas for Early Elementary

1 Choose from a range of sculpture project ideas appropriate for early elementary students. 2 Discover tips and techniques for building sculptures with various materials. 3 Identify options for preparing and organizing classroom space and student work when working with sculptural media. Planning and implementing sculpture projects with your youngest...
DESIGN
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Bass
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks flawless in LBD as she dances in her dressing room

Miranda Lambert is enjoying a well-deserved rest after a hectic work schedule, but that's not stopping her from sharing fun videos with her fans on social media. In her latest Instagram post, the country singer looked fabulous in a little black dress as she danced around in her dressing room while putting on perfume.
CELEBRITIES
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Westside Gunn Shows Off Humongous Diamond Bracelet: "Biggest In The Game"

Griselda Records founder and rapper Westside Gunn continues to rep his love for fashion and art with his latest purchase. The rapper has long been known to be a fashion connoisseur and is always making moves to elevate his passion, such as when he opened his own art gallery in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll Parts#Depression#Wyrdart Com
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross ﻿Rocks Vintage Cheetah-Print Dress on Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross may be saying goodbye to her hit ABC series Black-ish, but hopefully this just means that she'll have more time to post her chic outfits to Instagram. While we saw that the star was filming the final episode of her comedy series this week, she recently found the time to show off a cheetah-printed dress accessorized with a brown leather shaper belt. Along with the jungle-themed dress, the actress sported a pair of golden hoop earrings as well as a matching ring with her initials on it (“TR”).
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Miami

Banksy ‘Charlie Brown’ Sells For $4 Million, While Child Prodigy Thrills Crowd With His Artwork

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — At Art Miami and its sister fair Art Context, some 200 galleries from 14 countries featuring works by hundreds of artists fill the space. Tuesday night’s opening party made headlines when a Banksy work called ‘Charlie Brown’ sold for $4 million from Maddox Gallery. It was sold to an undisclosed American collector at an Art Miami VIP Preview. Banksy work called ‘Charlie Brown’ sold for $4 million from Maddox Gallery during Art Miami. (CBS4) The elusive artist, Banksy, first spraypainted this work on a Los Angeles wall in 2011. But one exhibition caught the eye of CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo. It is the work of 10-year-old Andres Valencia, a fourth grader...
MIAMI, FL
TVShowsAce

‘Yellowstone’ Twist: Beth’s Dark Secret May Shatter Relationship With Rip

In Yellowstone, secrets have a way of getting revealed. Most of all, those revelations never come at the right moment. What do we know about what is next for Beth and Rip?. On Yellowstone, Beth and Rip have couples goals. They are even pseudo parents to Carter. However, this story could easily lead to some unpleasant conversations. Most of all, the half-truths are gnawing at Beth. She really cannot relax because she is worried that Rip will learn the truth.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
Dirt

‘Maid’ Star Andie MacDowell Embraces 1920s Storybook Tudor in Silver Lake

Click here to read the full article. At 63 years old, with her badass salt-and-pepper mane of hair and DGAF-about-wrinkles attitude, Andie MacDowell has become synonymous with aging not only gracefully but also gorgeously — and she claims to have “never felt more beautiful.” It seems that same philosophy extends to architecture as well, with the longtime L’Oréal ambassador and veteran actress — now starring in the Netflix series “Maid” alongside her real-life daughter Margaret Qualley — embracing a classic 1920s storybook Tudor in the Eastside Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake. In keeping with its lovely historic roots, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
papermag.com

Raven Valentine Isn't Afraid to Take What She Wants

Raven Valentine started her new single, "Up Now," during the "lowest point" in her life. She had no money, no where to live and therefore had to record early demos in the bathroom of a Salvation Army homeless shelter at 6 AM when everyone else was asleep. "I wrote this song as a manifestation spell for myself," Valentine says on Instagram, shouting out sex workers and other marginalized folks who've also had to fight for their dreams and a better life.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy