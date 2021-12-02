ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Large at SHOWROOM

By Nicole S. Colson
Keene Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorm Large believes her job as a performer is simple: to be a beacon of light that pulls us through the darkness. “I make it funny and light; I try to connect,” said Large, a self-dubbed “lounge-core” artist and raconteur. “We’re all lonely and we don’t know what’s going...

www.sentinelsource.com

uiowa.edu

Storm Large, Holiday Ordeal

“Storm” and “large” are not, generally speaking, words you want to hear together in early December. But you want to hear Storm Large take on the holidays in her third Hancher performance. An undeniable force of nature, she’ll light up the holidays with a tempest of seasonal favorites. EVENT PARTNERS.
HOBBIES
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
AFP

The music of 'West Side Story', from Bernstein to Metallica

Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums.  The inclusions were less obvious when it came to the Wu-Tang Clan sampling elements for "Maria" in 1997, from the song of the same name in "West Side Story". 
MUSIC
State
Oregon State
State
Massachusetts State
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Kesha Climbs A Tree While Wearing Nothing But A Small Piece Of Fabric — Photo

Kesha declared she’s ‘not extra’ in her hilarious caption as she enjoyed some time in the beautiful outdoors!. Kesha, 34, is one with nature! The “Tik Tok” singer stripped down as she went tree climbing in a new post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She covered herself with just a piece of purple floral fabric as she hung from a branch of the large tree, declining to share her location. “I’m not extra, you are,” the singer captioned her post, which has racked up over 40,000 likes.
MUSIC
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
Person
Joel Grey
Person
Liza Minnelli
Person
K.d. Lang
Person
Rufus Wainwright
Person
Oprah Winfrey
thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Fellow Singer/Songwriters and Friends Remember and Mourn The Loss of Country Music Legend Stonewall Jackson

Country music legend Stonewall Jackson passed away early Saturday at age 89 after a prolonged battle with vascular dementia. Some of Jackson's hits included "Life To Go," penned by the late, great George Jones, "Smoke Along the Track," "B.J. the D.J.," and "Waterloo," which later became his signature song. Over his career, Stonewall landed 44 singles on the Billboard country chart. His 1971 Recorded Live at the Grand Ole Opry was the first "live" album ever recorded at Nashville's 'Mother Church of Country Music', the Ryman Auditorium. The late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry "with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs."
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Silk Sonic Blow Away The AMAs With First Live Performance Of “Smokin Out The Window”

The Silk Sonic era continues. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards with a dazzling rendition of “Smokin Out The Window,” their latest single from An Evening With Silk Sonic, which dropped Nov. 12. Featuring an impressive live band and a synchronized crew of backup vocalists, the early performance turned out to be one of the highlights of the ceremony. The duo recreated the magic of the song’s music video, performing nearly the exact same choreography from the vintage visual, draped in red velvet suits and delivering record-perfect vocals. It was their first time ever performing the...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Zendaya & Tom Holland Reunite For Dinner Date In Paris After Confirming Romance

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-stars stepped out for a romantic evening in Paris, as the couple got dinner together. Nothing more romantic than a dinner in Paris! Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted going on a dinner date together at France’s Le Giraffe restaurant on Sunday November 28. It’s one of the couple’s first public outings, after the 25-year-old actor finally opened up about their relationship in a brand new interview with GQ on November 17. The pair looked dapper and ready for a night on the town.
CELEBRITIES

