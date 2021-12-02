Goat Wanders Inside Office Building and Steals a Document as It Runs Off

The Mercedes-Benz Unimog has been around for more than 70 years, making it one of the most legendary automobiles in history. Originally introduced as an agricultural-use vehicle in post-World War II Germany, the Unimog has transformed into an all-rounder over the last seven decades. It seems like the Unimog can be easily morphed into anything you want it to be. Everything from tactical vehicles for special forces to quick response automobiles to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s personal vehicle, the Mercedes-Benz Unimog has found use just about everywhere. The newest Unimog conversion that has caught our eye is an all-terrain camper that can take on the most challenging terrains without breaking a sweat. It has been created by a Germany-based company named Stone Offroad Design (SOD) that has expertise in converting Volkswagen Grand California into capable off-road machines.

