Goat Wanders Inside Office Building and Steals a Document as It Runs Off

METHUEN (CBS) – The MSPCA is looking to find new homes for two underweight horses that were surrendered to the organization last month.
Fancy, a 22-year-old mare, and 18-year-old male Goldie were living in central Massachusetts until their owners became overwhelmed and were no longer able to care for them. They’ve been living at Nevins Farm since November 8.
Goldie scored one and two on an equine body score, marking them as significantly underweight. (Image Credit MSPCA-Angell)
The horses were determined to be 200-to-300 pounds underweight. The MSPCA said the horses would have struggled to survive through the winter if they hadn’t been...
