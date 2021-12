Libertarians should prioritize the Bitcoin strategy above all others. Libertarians generally believe in the non-aggression principle (NAP), meaning that it is wrong to initiate aggression against someone else’s person or justly-acquired private property. What does Bitcoin have to do with the non-aggression principle? The chief violator of the NAP principle is the state. And the chief reason the state is so large and so powerful is that it has access to cheap debt. Bitcoin fixes this.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO