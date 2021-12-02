ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo recalls children’s projector flashlights due to button battery ingestion, choking hazards

By WGN Web Desk
WGN TV
WGN TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo is recalling its children’s projector flashlights due to an ingestion and choking hazard. According to the recall alert, a child can disassemble the projector flashlight and access the button cell batteries, posing ingestion and choking hazards. This recall involves five models of children’s projector flashlights: Disney, Pixar, Star...

