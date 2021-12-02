ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

How Does Pfizer's Pavloxid Compare With Ivermectin?

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iNreW_0dCE4SEj00

Recent rumors speculate that ivermectin and Pfizer's promising experimental Covid drug PF-07321332 (1) are both inhibitors of the viral main protease (Mpro) (2) and can therefore be used interchangeably to treat Covid infections. It's gotten so silly that a new term has been invented – "Pfizermectin," implying that Pfizer's Pavloxid is little more than an expensive, big-pharma ripoff of ivermectin. This rumor really has legs, so let's examine whether there is anything to it. Are ivermectin and PF-07321332, more commonly known as Pavloxid the same? Similar? (Note: The active component of Pavloxid is PF-07321332; another drug called ritonavir is added to prolong its half-life.) No, they are not.

To be able to compare ivermectin and PF-07321332 we need to look at two pharmacological measurements. One is the IC50– the half-maximal inhibitory concentration, which is the concentration at which either a biological process (such as viral replication), or enzymatic reaction within a cell, is inhibited by half. The other is Cmax – a measure of the highest attainable blood levels of a drug after it is administered. They are intimately connected.

IC50 is sometimes called the EC50 (effective concentration 50%). They are similar, but not identical. (3). When IC50 /EC50 values are high it means that more drug will be required to inhibit the process in question (a low potency drug). Conversely, when the IC50 is low it means that the drug is more potent and less drug will be needed. Good drugs generally have low IC50 values. It's one of the most important parameters in antiviral drug discovery – something I did for 10 years.

Below is a table which can be used as a rough, descriptive guide of a range of potencies and the probability of whether a compound of a given potency has a reasonable chance of being "strong" enough to be a useful drug. Values are approximate:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OO3Z7_0dCE4SEj00

Table 1: The approximate IC50 values vs. Mpro of ivermectin (red arrow) and PF-07321332 (green arrow) are shown.

Ivermectin vs, PF-07321332 as inhibitors of the Mpro enzyme?

  • Ivermectin

Taval et. al. studied a group of chymotrypsin-like compounds as potential inhibitors of Mpro. The group reported in the journal Communications Biology that:

"ivermectin was able to inhibit more than 85% (almost completely) of 3CLpro (another name for Mpro) activity in our in vitro enzymatic assay..."

While this may sound impressive to the uninitiated, it is not. This is because in order to attain 85% inhibition of the Mpro enzyme a concentration of 50 µM (micromolar) of ivermectin was required – an absurdly high number for a potential drug. There are probably hundreds, if not thousands, of chemicals in the world that will inhibit Mpro (and plenty of other enzymes) at this concentration.

"...with an IC50 value of 21 µM"

A value this high is normally the kiss of death for a drug. Table 1 shows just this. Inhibitors with IC50 values in this range are just not potent enough to be useful drugs.

  • PF-07321332

Although Owen et.al. did not indicate the IC50 of PF-07321332 against Mpro in their recent Science paper, the authors did report a binding constant (Ki) of 3.1 nM. There is a difference between the two and I'm BEGGING you not to ask me to explain it. Suffice it to say that it has been estimated that for most inhibitors, the IC50 is twice the Ki, making it something like 6 nM, making PF-0732133 3,500-fold more potent than ivermectin in this assay. From these values it can be concluded that PF-07321332 is a potent inhibitor of Mpro while ivermectin barely inhibits the enzyme at all. Whatever antiviral properties ivermectin may have cannot be a result of its inhibition of Mpro.

Ivermectin vs. PF-07321332 as inhibitors of viral replication in cultured cells

Cell-based (in vitro) assays are critical in developing antiviral (and other) drugs because they demonstrate whether the drug in question can pass through a cell membrane, perform its specified function, and inhibit the replication of virus within the cell. The primary drawback of cell-based assays is they tell us nothing about how the drug works (what the molecular target is). For example, Merck's molnupiravir will inhibit the growth of SARS-CoV-2 in cells but will show no activity in the Mpro assay because it operates by inhibiting a different viral target.

  • Ivermectin (IVM)

Caly and colleagues reported that in a cell-based assay, ivermectin inhibited viral replication (as measured by the production of viral RNA) with an IC50 of ~2 µM, quite a high concentration. Can this concentration be achieved in blood following administration of a safe dose of the drug? A paper by Schmith and colleagues titled "The Approved Dose of Ivermectin Alone is not the Ideal Dose for the Treatment of COVID-19" (4) concluded no – it cannot. Some highlights include:

At the approved ivermectin dose (200 micrograms per kilogram of body weight) –12 mg for a 60 kilogram human – the maximum concentration (Cmax) of IVM in the blood was 47 nanograms/mL. When compared to the IC50 of IVM (2 µM, 1,750 ng/mL) the Cmax is far lower than the IC50 (by 35-fold). In other words, there is not enough drug in the blood to inhibit half of the viral replication.

Neither higher doses – 120 mg IVM (10X the recommended dose) nor multiple doses of 60 mg provided a substantial increase in the Cmax. It is safe to conclude that IVM is not potent enough to provide a concentration in blood that even approaches the drug's antiviral IC50 value, so whatever effect IVM on may be having on Covid it is not because of its antiviral properties.

  • PF-07321332

We see a very different profile for Pfizer's drug (Figure 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rBKx_0dCE4SEj00

Figure 1. A single dose of PF-07321332 (250 mg plus ritonavir, pink line) provides blood levels at or above the drug's EC90 (black hatch line) – the concentration of the drug that inhibits 90% of replication — a much more stringent measurement of viral inhibition – for 24 hours (yellow arrow) while remaining far below the no-observed-adverse-effect level (NOAEL, blue dotted line) – the blood level at which no drug-related side effects are observed. This is the type of profile expected of a antiviral drug.

Source: Science

Bottom line

  • It is abundantly clear that the "Pfizermectin" myth is just that. PF-07321332 is a potent enzymatic inhibitor of Mpro with proven efficacy in clinical trials. Ivermectin has very poor potency in this same assay. Ivermectin, if it works at all, is certainly not functioning as a protease inhibitor.
  • Based on in vitro studies, Ivermectin is a weak inhibitor of viral replication in cultured cells.
  • But the antiviral inhibition of ivermectin is weak enough that even at high or multiple doses of the drug blood concentrations do not reach its IC50 of 2µM.
  • PF-07321332 is a potent inhibitor in both the enzymatic and call-based assays.
  • The drug reaches and remains at blood concentrations sufficient to inhibit 90% of viral replication in cells for one day and does so well below toxic levels.

These data tells us that ivermectin neither inhibits the viral protease in an enzyme-based assay nor slows the production of virus in cells while Pfizer's drug does both. If ivermectin is somehow proven to be an effective Covid treatment it must be acting by some unknown mechanism.

NOTES:

(1) PF-07321332 is sometimes used interchangeably with Paxlovid, the trade name of the drug. This is mostly accurate but not entirely. Paxlovid contains the active ingredient PF-07321332 in combination with a small amount of a second drug called ritonavir, which improves the blood levels of PF-07321332 by inhibiting the enzyme that metabolizes it.

(2) For more information on Mpro see Pfizer's COVID Drug Works Wonders. Here's How It Works.

(3) There is a very similar parameter used to measure inhibition called an EC50, which stands for effective concentration rather than inhibitory concentration. They are often used interchangeably. Let's play "don't ask, don't tell." You don't ask and I won't tell.

(4) Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, Volume 108 #4, October 2020. doi:10.1002/cpt.1889

Comments / 49

Brenda Selvidge
2d ago

so, they have been lying about the effectiveness of Ivermectin and working on a medication of there own at Pfizer! It's all about the money. Pfizer has a history of pushing medication thru the FDA and then recalling the medication related to adverse side effects. The FDA needs to be funded by the Government. It receives funding from the drug companies!

Reply(1)
26
Cram
2d ago

People need all the information, like how many people have been injured and killed by the lethal injection according to the cdc VAERS reporting system. Question- why don't the vax manufacturers advertise the miracle injection??? Because they would have to reveal the side effects! There is no reason to inject anyone with an unapproved experimental drug when there is safe and effective therapeutics available!

Reply(9)
18
Inaina
2d ago

may be effectiveness of ivermectin works as preventable or when virus is not yet heavy replicated with time. it's always was mentioned that ivermectin should be used as preventable and at very early stage of desease

Reply(1)
6
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Harvard study compares Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines, Moderna beats Pfizer

According to new Harvard study, Moderna's "COVID vaccine" is slightly better than "Pfizer's." Researchers looked at health records of 440,000 U.S. "veterans" and found both vaccines to be incredibly effective but Moderna's vaccine is better at preventing COVID infections, both mild and severe. "Pfizer" recipients average 5.75 infections per 1,000...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Here's Why The New Coronavirus Variant Won't Harm Pfizer's Stock

The omicron variant probably isn't going to render Comirnaty completely useless. What's more, Pfizer's vaccine isn't its only coronavirus project. Yet there are still risks associated with buying the stock right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin#Approved Drug#Drugs#Viral Replication#Covid#Pf 07321332#Cmax#Ic50 Ec50
American Council on Science and Health

Remdesivir, Get Out of the Way - Pfizer's Antiviral Shines

The "COVID era" is reteaching us a lesson that was learned in the 1990s and 2010s – that an effective direct-acting antiviral (DAA) medication can work wonders in controlling or eliminating a serious viral infection. Much like the anti-HIV drugs completely changed the course of the terrifying AIDS epidemic and the anti-HCV drugs provided a reliable cure for hepatitis C infection, anti-COVID drugs keep getting better and better, perhaps to the point where COVID becomes little more than a masked memory.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Pfizer Vaccine Lawsuit Spotlights Trade Secret Protection Tactics

Pfizer’s lawsuit alleging an employee stole trade secrets about its Covid-19 vaccine highlights the critical nature of trade secrets as pharmaceutical companies try to protect them, and the importance of the controls companies use. Pfizer said in its complaint that it put in place technology for monitoring employee uploads to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Phramalive.com

In Head-to-Head Comparison, Moderna Bests Pfizer by a Nose

Although the value of comparing the efficacy of two extraordinarily effective vaccines is questionable, a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) did exactly that. Researchers from Harvard University and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) found that the Moderna mRNA vaccine was slightly better than the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Narrow FDA panel vote on Merck’s molnupiravir bolsters outlook on mAbs

Lower efficacy with updated data causes favor to shift toward mAbs. Safety questions come to the forefront again with theoretical risks. The narrow backing of Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ antiviral drug molnupiravir by an FDA Advisory committee to award an emergency use authorization (EUA) means monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), while cumbersome, still pose a competitive threat.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNET

Pfizer COVID booster FAQ: New omicron variant, vaccine side effects, who's eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A new COVID-19 variant called omicron is raising concerns around the world after being found in South Africa. Scientists are rushing to understand the mutated virus, while countries are restricting travel to guard against another wave of the disease. In response, Pfizer said it is investigating the new strain and will create a modified version of its vaccine if needed.
INDUSTRY
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden’s Plan to Keep Unvaccinated Out of Hospitals

Pfizer’s COVID antiviral treatment pills will cost $5 billion, and the government plans to distribute them to vulnerable groups as soon as the FDA approves the drug on an emergency basis. With the introduction of two antiviral treatments that have been proven effective in clinical trials, the threat of COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

2K+
Followers
640
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy