Lincoln Riley reveals toughest conversation during Oklahoma exit for USC

Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Lincoln Riley is the latest example of how quickly things change in the crazy, never predictable landscape of college football.

For the first time since the stunning news broke Sunday that Riley was leaving Oklahoma for the sunny confines of USC, the new Trojans head coach sat down with Joel Klatt from FOX Sports to address the decision, his mindset and feelings toward the program that helped propel him into the top-tier of collegiate coaches.

Klatt asked the former Oklahoma coach about the toughest conversations as he broke the news he was leaving Norman to accept the USC job.

“They were all tough,” Lincoln Riley replied. “The conversation with Coach Stoops was certainly tough because he’s obviously the one who brought me there. He’s guided me throughout my entire career so far. Probably the toughest one was with the players. We’ve been on an unbelievable run with those guys, I love those guys. They have given everything to that program and were so good to me. None of that was easy.”

Lincoln Riley shares feelings on Oklahoma program and supporters

While Riley’s decision to leave surely raises even greater questions, it’s clear it was a difficult decision to leave his Oklahoma players behind the way he did.

“It’s the toughest part about this because there wasn’t something wrong with OU,” the 38-year-old head coach said. “There wasn’t anything they didn’t do, they were phenomenal to us. It was just the right time for us, and the right opportunity.

“I know some people will understand it. I know some people won’t, but I have a genuine love for that place and I want it to be the second-best program in the country. I will root for them, and be a part of them and link to them. I’m proud of that.”

As the conversation continued, Klatt followed up on the emotion behind Riley having to suddenly say goodbye after years being around the same players, facilities, staffers, fan base and town.

“Yeah, what can you say? You’ve got so many people you love and then you’re telling them you’re going to another school,” Riley added.

“The players were great, I got a chance to speak with a lot of them after. I think the players know me well enough to understand I do care about them and I wouldn’t take this if I didn’t think it was the right opportunity for my family. No it was tough, there are a lot of longstanding relationships there. I’m glad I got to do it in person. I’m very thankful for that.”

Lincoln Riley has been praised by many outsiders, while others have chimed in with negativity. Ultimately, only time will tell if it was the right decision.

For now, the immediate focus for the Oklahoma brass is to find a replacement for Riley who can keep the winning culture moving forward, with their own unique vision and coaching style. If the Sooners get the hire right, Riley will become a distant memory in Norman.