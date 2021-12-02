ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ascent's first paid DLC pack and Patch 5 are available now

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ascent’s first paid DLC pack, CyberSec, is available now and comes loaded with new weapons, armour, weapon skins, and more. Additionally, Patch 5 is rolling out for free and includes a new transmogrification feature. The CyberSec pack marks the first time that we can purchase DLC for The...

www.trueachievements.com

