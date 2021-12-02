Twelve Days of Christmas 2021 Challenge 2

An ID@Xbox reveal trailer announced that Rubber Bandits launches into Xbox Game Pass later this week, on December 2nd. Rubber Bandits had already been confirmed as launching for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on December 2nd, but this seems to be the first we've heard of it being added to Xbox Game Pass. Rubber Bandits is a party brawler for up to four players, and features both single player and co-op and PvP multiplayer modes. In it, you go head to head with other bandits in locations like a bank, casino, or museum while wearing a costume like a banana suit, and try to steal as much as you can while also beating up other bandits. There are 20 different weapons, from a baguette to a rocket launcher, and you can even use the rubble from the game's "highly destructible levels" as a weapon. "Battle it out in Brawl mode, execute the perfect robbery in Heist mode, or become a criminal mastermind in single player Arcade mode," the devs add.

