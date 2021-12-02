ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Twelve Days of Christmas 2021 Challenge 2

By Rich Stone
trueachievements.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've had thousands of gamers register for the Twelve Days of Christmas 2021 Community Challenge event and it's now time to...

www.trueachievements.com

trueachievements.com

TA Playlist game for December 2021 announced

After a month of face-melting metal action in Brütal Legend, it's time to switch gears and announce the winner of the TA Playlist poll for December. For the last Playlist of the year, we wanted to look back at some of the best games to enter the Xbox Game Pass service of the course of 2021, as rated by you, the TA community. All four games had some support in the comments, but when it came down to votes, the blow-out winner was the recently-released smash hit, Forza Horizon 5.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Hitman 3 drops winter roadmap

IO Interactive has shared the winter roadmap for Hitman 3, detailing everything that's on the way to the game before Hitman 3 — Year 2 starts in January. The roadmap covers everything happening from today, November 30th, until January 19th. Starting today, Holiday Hoarders is back, with IOI adding, "Paris is all decked out, presents are scattered around the palace and snow cannons are relentlessly spreading white joy. It’s not all fun and games though, because well-known thieves Harry and Marv are in town and stealing anything they can get their hands on." Playing through Holiday Hoarders will unlock the Santa 47 suit.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
trueachievements.com

Best price for theHunter: Call of the Wild™ - Medved-Taiga - Windows 10 on Win

Purchasing through these links may earn us a small commission. For more information, check out our affiliate policy. theHunter: Call of the Wild Silver Bundle offers the most immersive hunting experience ever created. Step into a beautiful open world teeming with life, and explore every inch of this 100-square mile (256 square kilometer) world in 4 unique reserves.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

ICYMI: a weekly round-up of the biggest Xbox news stories from TrueAchievements

We've rounded all of the biggest stories from this week into a condensed list for you — we're good, eh? It's been a bit of an exciting one, really, that has seen the end of our 20 moments that defined Xbox series, Game Pass announcements, interviews, and everything in between. Make a brew and get comfy, it's been a busy week...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Rubber Bandits launches into Xbox Game Pass this week

An ID@Xbox reveal trailer announced that Rubber Bandits launches into Xbox Game Pass later this week, on December 2nd. Rubber Bandits had already been confirmed as launching for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on December 2nd, but this seems to be the first we've heard of it being added to Xbox Game Pass. Rubber Bandits is a party brawler for up to four players, and features both single player and co-op and PvP multiplayer modes. In it, you go head to head with other bandits in locations like a bank, casino, or museum while wearing a costume like a banana suit, and try to steal as much as you can while also beating up other bandits. There are 20 different weapons, from a baguette to a rocket launcher, and you can even use the rubble from the game's "highly destructible levels" as a weapon. "Battle it out in Brawl mode, execute the perfect robbery in Heist mode, or become a criminal mastermind in single player Arcade mode," the devs add.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Halo Infinite's launch trailer gets us ready to "finish the fight"

343 Industries has released the Halo Infinite launch trailer, ahead of the game’s release on December 8th. The countdown has begun until we need to “finish the fight…”. If entering December, the month of festive cheer, wasn’t exciting enough for you, 343 decided to make it super special with a gift from Master Chief. The Halo Infinite launch trailer does everything right when it comes to amping us up for the adventure ahead — cinematic staring moment? Check. Brute bashing? Check. In-your-face exaggerated text overlay? Double-check. Yes, we're ready to experience Zeta Halo for ourselves next month.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 1: Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! vs. Hades

Our Game of the Year voting begins today, with the first clash pitting two indie icons against one another — it's perfectly ordinary visual novel Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! versus god-tier roguelike, Hades. Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month,...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Sea of Thieves Season Five adds cannon rowboats, fireworks, and so much more

Rare has detailed a boatload of new features and quality-of-life changes coming to Sea of Thieves in Season Five, including cannon rowboats, player-generated quests, fireworks and flares, and more. One of the biggest new additions coming in Season Five (which begins on December 2nd) is the ability to rebury and...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human goes gold ahead of February launch

After what feels like many, many years of eager anticipation, Techland has announced that Dying Light 2: Stay Human has gone gold, solidifying the game’s February 4th release date. Techland announced the exciting news on its Twitter account today, marking the moment that delays are behind us, and the team...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Ghostrunner: Project_Hel expansion releases in January

The Project_Hel DLC for Ghostrunner offers players a chance to control Hel as she cuts her way through Dharma Tower on January 27th, 2022. Being a Ghostrunner boss, Hel has the ability to skip past the one-hit-one-kill combat that the base game’s Jack suffered from, and instead experiences two-hit-one-kill combat — she even has her own ability progression tree. Hel’s journey through Dharma Tower is accompanied by six fresh tracks from Daniel Deluxe, and spans six new levels filled with “never-before-seen” enemies. If you would like to be in for a chance to participate in Project_Hel’s private beta and be featured in the expansion’s credits, you can submit your entry on Google Forms.
VIDEO GAMES
phillyvoice.com

The 12 Days of Netflix Christmas Movies: 'A Castle for Christmas'

Welcome to the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the time of year when you gather with friends and family and everyone you love to celebrate making it through another year by exchanging expensive gifts and drinking way too much. We're talking about the time of year where it's actually socially acceptable to watch Christmas movies.
MOVIES
trueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass loses The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and more soon

Microsoft has confirmed which games will soon be leaving Xbox Game Pass: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Guacamelee! 2, Wilmot's Warehouse, Unto The End, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair and Beholder Complete Edition will all leave the Xbox Game Pass library on December 15th. Beholder. Beholder leaves Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Would the Twelve Days of Christmas Be in The Legend of Zelda?

It’s that time of year whether you’re a fan of it or not, it’s Christmas music season! I think everyone can agree that the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas” is likely one of the longest and most drawn out Christmas songs out there. In the spirit of the holiday I thought it would be fun to write up what “The Twelve Days of Christmas” would be if were based upon Zelda themes. Here we go!
MUSIC
trueachievements.com

The Ascent's first paid DLC pack and Patch 5 are available now

The Ascent’s first paid DLC pack, CyberSec, is available now and comes loaded with new weapons, armour, weapon skins, and more. Additionally, Patch 5 is rolling out for free and includes a new transmogrification feature. The CyberSec pack marks the first time that we can purchase DLC for The Ascent,...
VIDEO GAMES

