FDA Approves Daratumumab Triplet Combo for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe combination of daratumumab with hyaluronidase (Darzalex Faspro), hyaluronidase-fihj, carfilzomib (Kyprolis), and dexamethasone is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have received 1 to 3 prior lines of therapy. Officials with FDA have granted approval to a regimen of daratumumab with hyaluronidase (Darzalex...

biospace.com

FDA Approves First Therapy to Treat Ultra-Rare Cancer with Low Survival Rates

Shares of Aadi Bioscience were up more than 25% in premarket trading after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlit its treatment for a rare and aggressive form of cancer that disproportionately affects women. This morning, California-based Aadi, which focused on the development of therapies for...
CANCER
healthday.com

FDA Approves Livtencity for Posttransplant Cytomegalovirus

MONDAY, Nov. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug for treating posttransplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) that has not responded to available antiviral treatments, the agency announced Tuesday. Livtencity (maribavir) prevents the activity of human cytomegalovirus enzyme pUL97, thereby blocking virus replication. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Investigators Develop Potential Vaccine, Treatment for Alzheimer Disease Using Novel Drug Target

Investigators have developed an antibody-based treatment for Alzheimer disease, as well as a protein-based vaccine. Investigators have developed an antibody-based treatment for Alzheimer disease, as well as a protein-based vaccine, according to a study published in Molecular Psychiatry. These 2 treatments were shown to reduce symptoms of Alzheimer disease in mouse models.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Novel CAR T Agent Granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Myeloma

GC012F, a duel target BCMA/CD19 CAR T-cell therapy was granted an orphan drug designation after durable responses were seen in a phase 1 study of the agent. The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled BCMA/CD19 dual targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, according to a press release by Gracell Biotechnologies, Inc.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Part 2: Venetoclax and PI3K Inhibition for Relapsed/Refractory CLL

During a live virtual event, Danielle Brander, MD, discussed with participating physicians second-line treatment options for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, with questions guided by Targeted Oncology. Targeted Oncology™: How is venetoclax (Venclexta) used in CLL?. BRANDER: Venetoclax/rituximab [Rituxan] in the relapsed/refractory setting was compared 1:1 with BR [bendamustine/rituximab] [in...
CANCER
Medscape News

FDA Approves Vosoritide for Children With Achondroplasia

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved vosoritide (Voxzogo) daily injection for the treatment of children with achondroplasia, the most common form of human dwarfism. The indication is for children aged 5 years and older who have achondroplasia and open epiphyses (growth plates), meaning that they still have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Behind the FDA Approval: Belzutifan for VHL-Associated Renal Cell Carcinoma

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Eric Jonasch, MD, discussed the impact belzutifan has had on the VHL-assocaited renal cell carcinoma space, along with unmet clinical needs the agent is addressing. In August of 2021, the FDA approved Belzutifan (Welireg), a hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor, for adult patients with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Maribavir in Patients With Post-Transplant Cytomegalovirus Refractory to Antiviral Therapy

The FDA has approved maribavir for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years or older and weighing at least 35 kg with post-transplant cytomegalovirus infection/disease that is refractory to treatment with ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir, or foscarnet. Officials with the FDA have approved maribavir (Livtencity, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company)...
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

U.S. FDA approves Takeda’s drug for post-transplant CMV infection

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd’s (4502.T) drug for a common type of viral infection occurring in patients after organ transplant. The infection is caused by a type of herpes virus called cytomegalovirus (CMV) and can have a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Nab-Sirolimus for Advanced Malignant PEComa

FDA approval has been granted to nab-sirolimus for intravenous use as treatment of patients with advanced malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumors. The FDA has approved nab-sirolimus (Fyarro), a nanoparticle albumin-bound mTOR inhibitor, sirolimus albumin-bound nanoparticles for intravenous use as treatment of patients with advanced malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumors (PEComa), according to a press release by Aadi Bioscience, Inc.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

The Impact of Evolving Treatment Options in Multiple Myeloma, Part 10

Bruce A. Feinberg, DO, Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA, Thomas Ollis, MS, RPh, Joseph Mikhael, MD. Bruce A. Feinberg, DO; Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA; Thomas Ollis, MS, RPh; and Joseph Mikhael, MD, discuss the future treatment landscape for the management of multiple myeloma. Bruce A. Feinberg, DO: Joe, in...
CANCER
LiveScience

1st drug to treat genetic cause of dwarfism approved by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first drug to treat the most common form of dwarfism, known as achondroplasia. Achondroplasia is caused by mutations in the FGFR3 gene, which encodes instructions to build a protein involved in bone growth and development, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center. These mutations push the gene into overdrive, studies suggest, which impedes the process by which cartilage tissue gets replaced by bone; this leads to the development of short and abnormally-shaped bones and causes people with achondroplasia to be of short stature. In addition to dwarfism, the mutations can cause health complications, such as sleep apnea, recurrent ear infections, a build-up of fluid in the brain and skeletal problems that require surgery to correct.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

FDA Grants RMAT Designation to CTX110 for Relapsed/Refractory CD19+ B-Cell Malignancies

He FDA has granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to the allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy CTX110 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, CD19-positive B-cell malignancies. The FDA has granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to the allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy CTX110 for the treatment...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Improving Outcomes in Marginal Zone Lymphoma With BTK Inhibition

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: We now have 2 BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitors in this area. Obviously, there are more than 2 BTK inhibitors, but we have at least 2 approved in this setting. Javier, thinking about the differences in the BTK inhibitors and adverse effect profiles, how do you choose which BTK inhibitor to use from your perspective?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

FDA Greenlights First Treatment for Refractory Post-transplant CMV

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Takeda Pharmaceutical Company’s Livtencity (maribavir) for adults and children 12 years and older who weigh at least 35 kilograms with post-transplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and are resistant to several other antiviral drugs, including ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir or foscarnet. The FDA’s Advisory Committee...
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Janssen and Amgen Combine for Regulatory Win in Multiple Myeloma

Janssen Pharmaceutical and Amgen are celebrating another regulatory win for Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj). Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug in combination with Amgen’s Kyprolis (carfilzomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received one to three prior lines of therapy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Assessing the prognostic utility of smoldering multiple myeloma risk stratification scores applied serially post diagnosis

The Mayo-2018 smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) risk score is used routinely in the clinical setting but has only been validated at diagnosis. In SMM patients, the progression risk decreases over time. However, the utility of applying risk stratification models after diagnosis is unknown. We retrospectively studied 704 SMM patients and applied the Mayo 2018 and IMWG-2020 risk stratification models at annual landmark timepoints up to 5 years post diagnosis. The Mayo-2018 and IMWG-2020 models reliably stratified patients based on progression risk when applied post diagnosis. The respective 2-year progression risk in Mayo-2018 high risk patients versus IMWG-2020 intermediate-high risk patients was 51% versus 62% at the 1-year landmark and 47% versus 45% at the 4-year landmark. We showed that patients categorized at Mayo-2018 high-risk at follow-up had a similar risk of progression if the baseline risk assessment was low-intermediate versus high-risk (HR 1.04, 95% CI 0.46"“2.36, p"‰="‰0.931 at 5-year landmark). Patients migrating to a higher risk category during follow up had a higher progression risk compared to patients with stable/decreased risk categorization. Our findings support the use of these risk scores post-diagnosis and suggest that patients evolving to a high-risk category may benefit from early intervention therapeutic approaches.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA approves imaging drug for ovarian cancer lesions

The FDA on Nov. 29 approved an imaging drug meant to help surgeons better identify ovarian cancerous tissue when operating. Pafolacianine, which goes by the brand name Cytalux, is intended for use in adult patients with ovarian cancer to help surgeons identify additional cancerous lesions that are typically difficult to detect during surgery. Prior to surgery, the drug is administered via an intravenous injection and binds to folate receptors — a protein in cell membranes that ovarian cancer causes the body to overproduce — and illuminates cancerous tissue.
CANCER
Nature.com

Development of a new clinical index to easily assess frailty of elderly patients with multiple myeloma in Asian population

The number of elderly people is rapidly growing, and the proportion of elderly patients with multiple myeloma (MM) continues to increase. This study aimed to develop a frailty assessment tool based on clinical data and to estimate its feasibility in elderly patients with MM. This study analyzed data from 728 elderly transplant-ineligible patients with newly diagnosed MM who were treated between January 2010 and October 2019. Our clinical frailty index included age (<"‰75, and"‰â‰¥"‰75Â years), Charlson comorbidity index (CCI;"‰<"‰3 and"‰â‰¥"‰3), and Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status score (ECOG score; 0, 1"“2, and"‰â‰¥"‰3). Patients were classified as fit, intermediate, or frail if they had a score of 0, 1, or"‰â‰¥"‰2, respectively. The overall survival rates differed significantly according to frailty (fit vs. intermediate: hazard ratio [HR]"‰="‰2.41; 95% confidence interval [CI]"‰="‰1.43"“4.06; P"‰="‰0.001; fit vs. frail: HR"‰="‰4.61; 95% CI"‰="‰2.74"“7.77; P"‰<"‰0.001 and intermediate vs. frail: HR"‰="‰1.91, 95% CI"‰="‰1.49"“2.45, P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). The frail had significantly shorter EFS compared with the fit and intermediate group in our frailty index (fit vs. intermediate: HR"‰="‰1.34, 95% CI"‰="‰0.92"“1.96, P"‰="‰0.132; fit vs. frail: HR"‰="‰2.06, 95% CI"‰="‰1.40"“3.02, P"‰<"‰0.001; and intermediate vs. frail: HR"‰="‰1.53, 95% CI"‰="‰1.22"“1.92, P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). The new clinical frailty index, which is based on age, CCI, and ECOG PS, can easily assess frailty in elderly patients with MM and can be helpful in predicting survival outcomes in real world clinical setting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

