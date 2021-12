The man charged in Laurel County after a driver noticed a girl give a hand gesture made popular on TikTok is now facing a much higher bond. 61-year-old James Herbert Brick of North Carolina was arrested after a driver noticed the passenger with him give a hand signal for “I need help.” A grand jury in Laurel County has returned an indictment against Brick. He was indicted on one count of kidnapping. Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele said they expect more charges once more evidence is evaluated. Deputies say the 16-year-old girl left North Carolina with Brick willingly but later wanted to escape. He refused and the girl told police he threatened to kill her pets or himself in front of her if she did. Instead, she gave drivers the signal that many police and even the prosecutor had been unaware of. Brick will be back in court January 19th when he could face additional charges.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO