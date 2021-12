If you Google ‘what is the most unequal region in the world’ you will find that Latin America and the Caribbean is at the top of the list. Despite having had success in reducing inequality in the early 2000’s, most countries in the region have halted their progress, and the region as a whole has continued to be the most unequal in the world (as measured by the Gini index—a measure of inequality), even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

