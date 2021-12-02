Virtual Reality Bar Fight FAIL

In a thematic that ties together the world of gaming and horology, G-SHOCK has introduced a new line of watches inspired by virtual reality. Dubbed the Virtual World collection, the watches evoke a sense of digital culture and aesthetics through minimalist black bezels and bands that are accented with vibrant blue-violet coloring on the dials. Each timepiece of the Virtual World collection upholds the premium design and technical features found on G-SHOCK's watches, with shock- and water-resistance as well as super LED backlights for enhanced readability. The Virtual World Collection brings a futuristic atmosphere straight to your wrist. For a new timepiece that will be sure to start a conversation, check out the full collection below.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO