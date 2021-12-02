Hampton schools will mandate COVID-19 vaccine or testing for employees — pending court decision

Hampton City Schools will implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements for employees — if federal courts deem the policy constitutional.

The city School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night in favor of the policy, which would require unvaccinated employees to be tested weekly.Staff members can seek exemptions for medical or religious reasons, but those who receive exemptions would have to undergo weekly testing.

The Occupation Safety and Health Administration issued the policy Nov. 4, and a federal appeals court temporarily blocked it two days later. At least 26 states have sued the Biden administration over the mandate.

The division will not enforce any requirements until a circuit court judge decides the policy’s fate. According to Robbin Ruth, the division’s Executive Director of Human Resources, a decision is not expected until after Dec. 10.

If the policy is upheld, employers must adopt their own requirements 30 days following the court’s decision, Ruth said. She asked board members to vote on the tentative policy to be proactive should those requirement need to be put in place before the next regular meeting in January.

Officials will finalize additional guidelines upon the court’s decision and after the division assesses how many employees need to be tested through their verification process. Ruth said a third of the district’s staff have completed the process already.

Faulty and staff will receive an email update Thursday with information about the policy.

Hampton is expected to be the second school system with vaccine and testing requirements. Norfolk Public Schools announced its guidelines in October, stating faculty and staff must be vaccinated or undergo testing starting Jan. 3. Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Portsmouth require weekly testing for unvaccinated student-athletes, but not employees.

