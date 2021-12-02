ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Teen Felon Found With Forbidden Firearms in Delaware County

By Kathy Whyte
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Delaware County teen is accused of illegally possessing a gun since he is a convicted felon. Sheriff’s officials say they responded to a crash in the Town...

CNY News

Walton Woman Charged With Felonies in Thanksgiving Fight

A Delaware County woman is facing felony charges following an altercation early in the morning of Thanksgiving Day. Sheriff’s officials say they were called to a report of a physical dispute in the Village of Walton shortly after 1:30 in the morning November 25 and were told 33-year-old Leanne Woolard was possibly armed with a knife and had left on foot.
WALTON, NY
CNY News

Fire Strikes For A Second Time At Monser Brothers in Oneonta, NY

If you live near the Chestnut Street, Oneonta McDonalds and heard sirens and a lot of activity last night after midnight, then unfortunately, you weren't dreaming. According to Otsego County Fire Wire, several fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at Monser Brothers Tire & Auto Repair located at 375 Chestnut Street due to a fire in progress at the business.
ONEONTA, NY
CNY News

Deer Sends Central New York Driver Into a Pond

New York State Police caution motorists to watch out for deer and know what to do to avoid serious injury if there is an encounter on the roadway. Troopers say if a deer leaps in front of your vehicle, you should brake firmly and calmly and avoid jerking the steering wheel and careening off the road.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
CNY News

In Kenosha and Beyond, Guns Become More Common on US Streets

Across much of the United States, it has become increasingly acceptable for Americans to walk the streets with firearms, either carried openly or legally concealed. The trend could be seen this past week in the Wisconsin city where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in two killings. Armed civilians patrolled the streets...
CNY News

Deposit Accused Cop-Shooter Trial Goes to Jury

The jury in the attempted murder trial of a Deposit man accused of wounding a New York State Trooper in June could begin deliberations before the weekend. 44-year-old Scott Mawhiney has been on trial all week for the shooting of Trooper Ryan Thorp, who had responded to a call about a domestic incident at Morningside Terrace in Deposit on June 23 and took a bullet to the arm.
DEPOSIT, NY
CNY News

Kyle Rittenhouse Cleared of All Charges in Kenosha Shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation's debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.
KENOSHA, WI
CNY News

5 Dead, 40 Injured After SUV Speeds into Christmas Parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, says at least 5 people are dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb. The city did not release any additional information about those who died. Police have...
WAUKESHA, WI
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

