Celebrities

Sharon Osbourne Slams Tabloid Planning Fat-Shaming Story on Daughter Kelly

By Philip Trapp
 3 days ago
Sharon Osbourne on Wednesday (Dec. 1) blasted a tabloid that was seemingly planning to run an unflattering story about Kelly Osbourne, her 37-year-old daughter with metal icon Ozzy Osbourne who once starred alongside the family on TV's The Osbournes. On Tuesday (Nov. 30), according to E! News, Kelly shared...

