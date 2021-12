When Mark Hoppus first announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, he did so by accident. You may recall that the initial post was an Instagram Story showing the Blink-182 bassist and vocalist hooked up to an IV alongside the caption, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.” The characteristically self-deprecating post was soon deleted, and replaced with a much more serious statement officially revealing news of Hoppus’ diagnosis.

