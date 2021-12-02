ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Stardew Valley update adds support for modders

By Hope Bellingham
 2 days ago
Stardew Valley on PC has received a new update that adds modding support, quality of life changes, and a few bug fixes for good measure. In the patch notes, shared to Steam, the game’s developer 'ConcernedApe', aka Eric Barone, shares what changes have been made to Stardew Valley in the 1.5.5...

