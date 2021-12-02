ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The CrossFit Exercise All Lifters Need

By Tanner Shuck
t-nation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStill think of the muscle-up as just a CrossFit exercise? That's a mistake. Everyone can benefit from it. And the ability to do it right is a sign you've got great relative strength. But the muscle-up could actually be better. The super muscle-up (SRMU) is a strict ring muscle-up...

www.t-nation.com

