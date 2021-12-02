NCBA: good news, bad news for potential tax changes

“Over time, all Americans should anticipate taxes to increase as more loopholes are cut and current deductions are lowered.”. An economic package almost $2 trillion in size was approved Nov. 19 by the House of Representatives in what the Biden Administration is calling the “Build Back Better Act.” The fate of this bill, which focuses on social programs and climate change, is now with the Senate which is expected to make a decision this month. Many expect changes to be proposed in order to gain more support of moderate democrats which the chamber needs to pass the legislation. Should a modified version be approved by the Senate, the bill will then be sent back to the House for a final vote.

