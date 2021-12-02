Bloomreach And Fast Partner To Make Any Digital Marketing Channel Shoppable With A Single Click
Integration of Fast’s Technology Into Bloomreach Engagement Will Allow Businesses to Embed One-Click Checkout Into Emails, Text Messages, and More. Bloomreach, the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, and Fast, the world’s fastest online checkout experience, announced a partnership to drive seamless, one-click checkout across a brand’s digital marketing channels. Fast Login...aithority.com
