Bloomreach And Fast Partner To Make Any Digital Marketing Channel Shoppable With A Single Click

By AIT News Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntegration of Fast’s Technology Into Bloomreach Engagement Will Allow Businesses to Embed One-Click Checkout Into Emails, Text Messages, and More. Bloomreach, the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, and Fast, the world’s fastest online checkout experience, announced a partnership to drive seamless, one-click checkout across a brand’s digital marketing channels. Fast Login...

Moloco Earns 2021 SMARTIES Award for Machine Learning & AI Campaign

Esteemed marketing trade association MMA has recognized Moloco as a leader in marketing technology. Moloco , a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for mobile marketers, is thrilled to announce that the company is the recipient of a prestigious 2021 SMARTIES award. Under the Technology channel, Moloco is the silver winner in the Machine Learning and AI category, which awards “campaigns using creative applications of mobile-based intelligent technology.”
#Email Marketing#Online Marketing#Digital Marketing#Marketing Channel#Marketing Strategy#Sms Mms#Bloomreach Engagement
Marvell Unveils Brightlane Automotive cInnovations To Accelerate The Software-Defined Vehicle Era

Introducing the Industry’s First Automotive Multi-Gig Ethernet Camera Bridge for Video Distribution in In-Vehicle Networks. Marvell introduced the industry’s first multi-gig Ethernet camera bridge solution, 88QB5224, for best-in-class video distribution in connected vehicles. As cars become smarter, connected and software-oriented, scalable automotive solutions will increasingly power software-defined vehicles. The key technology for scalability is an Ethernet backbone that connects all domain electronic control units (ECUs) as well as cameras and sensors to central compute devices in the vehicle. This groundbreaking Ethernet device is the latest addition to Marvell’s Brightlane™ automotive portfolio, which is delivering a host of innovative and secure solutions for the vehicles of the future.
Gong Unveils Centralized Platform For Revenue Teams

Company launches the Gong Reality Platform including new products and ecosystem integrations to drive productivity and effectiveness for revenue professionals. Gong, the revenue intelligence pioneer leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue and customer-facing teams, previewed new products and ecosystem integrations that solidify its status as the platform for revenue teams. The company will introduce new products in 2022 including Gong Assist™ for increased productivity through automated task management and Reality-Based Forecasting for more streamlined forecasting. Gong also introduced Gong Collective for more robust insights based on data from other critical revenue systems.
CyCognito Secures $100M To Accelerate Next Evolution Of Attack Surface Management

Company gives Fortune 500 companies including Colgate-Palmolive, Tesco and Scientific Games Corporation full visibility and context into risk to preempt potential attacks. CyCognito announced it has raised a $100 million Series C funding round led by The Westly Group—just 3.5 years after the company was founded in 2017. New investors Thomvest Ventures and The Heritage Group joined the round alongside existing investors Accel, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sorenson Ventures and UpWest. This new financing round brings the company’s total amount raised to $153 million.
Atos Expands The Scope Of Its Security Operations Centers And launches “Managed Detection And Response For Media”

Atos announces the launch of a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity service for the media and entertainment industry, addressing media and video content piracy and protecting organizations against targeted cyber threats. As media companies play a vital role in forming a public outlook, their high-quality content makes them...
Pendo Names New Chief Product Officer, Surpasses 800 Employees In Latest Quarter Of Fast Growth

Bookings climb over 60% from the previous third quarter. Pendo, a company that provides software that makes software better, announced highlights from its third quarter, which ended October 31, 2021. Notable milestones include significant revenue and customer growth, exciting product enhancements, several key partnerships, a new investor and team achievement — Pendo now employs 800 people around the globe.
PubMatic Executive Peter Barry Promoted To Global Role Of VP Addressability

Barry to relocate to New York to lead PubMatic’s audience data business. PubMatic, a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, announced it has appointed Regional Director, Australia and New Zealand, Peter Barry to a global role, naming him VP of Addressability. Barry, who joined the company in...
Call Tracking Platform Ringba is Named SaaS Platform of the Year for 2021 by Affiliate Grand Slam and the AGS Awards

Ringba is an Inbound Call Tracking and Analytics Platform that is Ideal for Marketers, Brands and Pay Per Call. DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Ringba is pleased to announce that the innovative inbound call tracking and analytics platform recently received recognition from Affiliate Grand Slam and the AGS Awards, who named Ringba the 2021 'SaaS Platform of the Year.'
PORTL CEO on 'Real' Experience of Hologram Platform vs. AR, Metaverse

Hologram communication platform maker PORTL is looking to take communication to the next level. Founder and CEO David Nussbaum joined Cheddar to talk about the company's recent $12 million Series A funding round that will be used to bring the concept of holoportation to market. Nussbaum noted his hologram technology is just not comparable to augmented reality or virtual metaverses because the image projection is happening in real-time and in actual reality. "Well, unlike VR or AR, we're 'R.' We're real. You don't need a headset. You don't need wearables. You don't need to download anything. It's incredible," he said.
How Are Voice Picking Solutions Optimizing the Modern Retail Warehouse?

Times and technologies are changing. The ways in which consumers purchase goods require large storage spaces, intricate organization, and quick retrieval and processing of items. Using dated, paper-based systems to manage supply chains can reduce efficiency and cause employees to fall behind in filling orders. Voice picking, however, is challenging the status quo and helping optimize supply chain and warehouse management.
77% of Top-Performing Subscription Merchants Offer Features Known to Inspire Consumer Trust

There is increasing pressure on retail subscription merchants to improve their customers’ overall subscription experiences in order to stand out and meet their higher-than-ever expectations. Subscription merchants have been continuously improving their user experiences since Q1 2021, adding more subscription and checkout features to their sites each quarter, according to...
mePrism Opens Consumer Data Beta To Give Consumers Data Rights

Following a flurry of high-profile appointments and a partnership with Palantir, mePrism’s beta invites consumers to take control over their own data. mePrism, a start-up focused on helping consumers take control over their data, announced that it is opening up its beta trial to new users. This is the latest step in the organization’s mission to give consumers greater control over their personal data and open up the data marketplace to everyone.
Scalefusion Now Offers On-Premise Connector For Microsoft Active Directory

ProMobi Technologies announced that Scalefusion, its leading mobile device management solution now offers the ‘On-premise Connector’ to enable access to an organization’s on-premise resources such as Microsoft Active Directory. With Scalefusion On-premise Connector (OPC), IT admins can create secure and encrypted connections between the Scalefusion dashboard and an organization’s on-premise...
UpGrad Inc. Announces Partnership With University Of Maryland For Data Science And Business Analytics Program

A nine-month, fully online program with top instructors, industry-driven assignments and a capstone project will enhance learners’ ability to make data-driven decisions. The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business continues to rank among the top business school programs in the country, according to the latest ratings from U.S. News & World Report.
ReCommerce on ‘Making Amazon Click’ for Beauty Brands

Click here to read the full article. Beauty brands are bolstering their growth and glam factor across multiple channels, via Amazon — and according to digital agency ReCommerce, the platform is poised to push said brands to the next level. At the WWD Beauty CEO Summit, the talk “Making Amazon Click for Beauty Brands,” led by Taylor Hamilton, chief executive officer and cofounder of ReCommerce, an Amazon accelerator that works with brands in the beauty and personal care space, discussed how companies can utilize the platform to boost sales in brick-and-mortar stores, direct-to-consumer channels and on Amazon itself.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW...
How Restaurants Can Excel in a New Era of Customer Experience

Imagine driving up to your favorite restaurant. You’re heading straight for the drive-thru lane because you’re in a rush and need to pick up a quick lunch before your next meeting. When you approach the order window, a screen already has your name at the top and your usual order pulled up, with the option to adjust it or try something new. At the same time, your phone dings with a notification from the restaurant’s app with an exclusive offer through your loyalty membership for a discount. All you need to do is hit “Pay Now” on your phone and you’re done.
Want to improve your e-commerce metrics? Focus on your QA score

I think most of us are aware of the fact that customers are important. Throughout the shift from traditional commerce business to the current focus on e-commerce enterprises, concepts like “the customer experience” and “the customer journey,” continue to ring true. In fact, in many cases, they’re more important than ever.
