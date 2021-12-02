ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Toys R Us Still Doesn’t Know What It Wants to Be When It Grows Up

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the final two Toys R Us stores in the U.S. closed earlier this year, it looked like the end for the once-vaunted retailer, until brand management company WHP Global stepped in and vowed to reopen somewhere in the future, whether it be in airports, pop-ups or flagship stores....

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Toys"R"Us announces plans to open new stores in partnership with Macy's

It's a good day to be a Toys"R"Us kid. The former toy store giant is opening a flagship store in the American Dream mall in New Jersey with plans to expand around the country, per a release from their parent company WHP Global. This marks a resurgence in the brand since Toys"R"Us filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all stores the next year.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Toys R Us Is Returning Again, This Time With Ice Cream and a 2-Story Slide

Toys R Us is set to open a store with a two-story slide and an ice cream parlor inside the store. The new location will be in New Jersey at the Americian Dream mall. For people looking to make the trek for Christmas, you're in luck as the space will be open to the public in mid-December. Toys R Us is no stranger to comeback attempts. Back in 2017, the company filed for bankruptcy and was forced to close all its U.S. stores. However, this wasn't the end of the iconic brand. Numerous pop-up shops have been unveiled in recent years. Overseas, consumers have seen big physical spaces for a Toys R Us appear as well. With Millenials getting older, it would only make sense to ride the nostalgia wave like most other sectors are. However, for many of the executives at the company, the allure of their product kind of speaks for itself. Check out what that they had to say with USA Today.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Store#Whp Global#American#Macy#Nickelodeon
pymnts

Today in Retail: Macy’s Looks for Digital, Physical Balance; Amazon the Hot Spot for Toys

In today’s top retail news, Macy’s is reportedly trying to find the right way to balance its stores with its eCommerce presence as it mulls a breakup of the two businesses, while shoppers are gravitating toward Amazon when shopping for toys. Also, out-of-stock messages are hurting consumers and merchants alike this holiday season, and Instacart is reportedly working on launching 15-minute deliveries.
RETAIL
Fortune

Toys R Us is back in the mall

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Toys R Us, an iconic brand that many assumed was dead and gone forever, is coming back to a New Jersey mall in a big way. The resurrected toy store chain will open a two-level,...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
pymnts.com

Toys R Us Opening American Dream Mall Store Before Christmas

Toys R Us announced on Wednesday (Dec. 1) that it’s opening a flagship store with a two-story slide, ice cream parlor and more than 10,000 toys in New Jersey’s American Dream mall in mid-December, news that could make kids in the Garden State especially excited as the holiday shopping season wraps up.
RETAIL
Beach Radio

Toys R Us flagship opening in NJ at the American Dream

Another grand opening is coming to The American Dream in East Rutherford. WHP Global, parent company of Toys R Us, has announced that a new two-story Toys R Us flagship store opens in mid-December at American Dream with extended hours just in time for the holiday shopping season, marking the return of the first standalone flagship store of this beloved toy brand.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
pymnts

Today in Retail: Walmart Rents Pop-Up Space Near Ports; Toys R Us Opening New Jersey Store

In today’s top retail news, Walmart is renting a pop-up yard near California ports to combat supply chain issues, while retailers are upping their in-store game in an effort to lure holiday shoppers. Also, Toys R Us is planning to open a store in New Jersey within the next few weeks, and PYMNTS’ Black Friday survey shows that use of buy now, pay later (BNPL) services is picking up.
RETAIL
New Jersey 101.5

Toys R Us to open global flagship store in New Jersey

The resuscitation of Toys R Us continues with the announcement that they will be opening their “global flagship” store at the American Dream mega-mall in East Rutherford. The store is scheduled to open in the middle of this month, just in time for Christmas and is the first stand alone flagship store; the company has announced the opening of 400 Toys R Us locations in Macy’s throughout the country as well as a digital store.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Motley Fool

Toys R' Us Plans Comeback in Giant New Jersey Megamall

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. It's been three years and one abandoned reopening attempt since Toys R 'Us — the epicentre of Furby and Pokémon mania in the days when big box stores ruled the retail roost — was last in the brick-and-mortar retail business.
RETAIL
WTHR

Iconic brand that went bankrupt making comeback with new flagship store

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — Editor's note: The video above is from February 2021 when Toys "R" Us closed two pop-up stores. Toys "R" Us is making a brick-and-mortar comeback with a new two-story flagship store. WHP Global, the parent company of Toys "R" Us, said the 20,000 square foot store would open at American Dream, a mall in Bergen County, New Jersey, by mid-December. The announcement comes less than a year after two pop-up stores that were part of a re-launch effort shut down.
RETAIL
WSVN-TV

Toys “R” Us is opening a new store … again

(CNN) — Toys “R” Us is opening a new store about a year after a planned relaunch of its brick-and-mortar presence failed. The retailer’s parent company, WHP Global, announced it will open a store at New Jersey’s American Dream mall in mid-December. In a press release, the company said the 20,000 square foot, two-story location is “reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love,” and includes an ice cream parlor, multi-level slide and, of course, rows of toys for purchase.
RETAIL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Retailers Need to Stoke the Christmas Spirit to Hit Lofty Holiday Sales Targets

Target, Walmart and other retailers hope to keep holiday sales going strong in December, despite a wave of early holiday shopping, scarcer deals and new concerns over the omicron variant. The total number of shoppers and average spending dropped during the extended Thanksgiving weekend compared with each of the past...
RETAIL
mybergen.com

Toys”R”Us Opening in Bergen County December 2021

WHP Global, parent company of Toys“R”Us®, has announced the grand opening of a new two-story Toys“R”Us flagship store inside American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. Designed for ‘Toys“R”Us kids’ of all ages, the first U.S. Toys“R”Us flagship store will feature a modern two-level retail concept that spans 20,000 square feet. The flagship will be reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love, as visitors can shop their favorite toy brands, meet Geoffrey the Giraffe, rediscover their love of play with interactive experiences and product demonstrations, and enjoy new branded elements like Geoffrey’s Café and ice cream parlor, two-story slide and more. Located within steps of Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park, the new flagship is at the epicenter of American Dream’s premiere entertainment, shopping and dining experiences.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
CNN

This could finally be Sears' and Kmart's last holiday shopping season

New York (CNN Business) — This Black Friday could very likely be the start of the final holiday shopping season for Sears and Kmart, two brands that once proudly dominated the US retail landscape. The two chains are only a shell of what they were when the holding company that...
RETAIL
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy