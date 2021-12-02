LUXXFOLIO Announces Purchase Order And Financing Of Immersion-Cooling System

T-Mobile US, Inc. announced that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary has agreed to sell $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”), $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.700% Senior Secured Notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes”) and $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2052 (the “New 2052 Notes,” and collectively with the 2029 Notes and the 2032 Notes, the “notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The New 2052 Notes will constitute an additional issuance of T-Mobile USA’s 3.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2052, of which $1,300,000,000 aggregate principal amount was issued on August 13, 2021.
