LUXXFOLIO Announces Purchase Order And Financing Of Immersion-Cooling System

By AIT News Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce that on November 25, 2021, through its wholly- owned subsidiary Westblock Capital Inc. , it has finalized the order with CES Corporation on the immersion-cooling system , as previously announced on November 10, 2021. The purchase price of the Immersion System will...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purchase Order#3m#Luxxfolio Holdings Inc#Westblock Capital Inc#Ces Corporation#The Immersion System#The Purchase Price#Facility#The Luxx Mining Division#Chp#Multilateral Instrument#Special Transactions#Company#Mi 61 101
