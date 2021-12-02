ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, WA

Art as Quiet Introspection

By Patti McFerran
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery visit to Heidi Jack’s studio in Kingston uncovers new facets to this woman’s many talents. Jack has a garden-maintenance business in Kingston (one of the beautiful gardens she and her crew maintain on Hidden Cove, Bainbridge Island, was featured in the Jan/Feb 2021 issue of WestSound magazine). Jack...

