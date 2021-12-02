Janice J. Beaudrie

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the suspected Michigan school shooter, appeared in court after being arrested early Saturday. They have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Michael George reports.
Six more U.S. states confirmed their first cases of the Covid-19 omicron variant Friday, as experts warned the highly contagious delta variant will likely remain the greater threat as winter sets in. New Jersey, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Utah all reported omicron cases, while in New York City, officials...
CNN reportedly learned about a new sexual misconduct allegation against its disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo just days before his firing. The claim came Wednesday from prominent attorney Debra S. Katz, who is representing the accuser, according to The New York Times. Katz's client is a "former junior colleague at another...
The death toll following the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java has risen to 13, with seven people still missing, officials said Sunday as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered search efforts. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick...
U.S. intelligence is warning of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine involving as many as 175,000 troops as soon as January, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News following a Friday report in The Washington Post about the scale of a possible offensive. The plans involve extensive movement of 100...
(CNN) — Days after a 15-year-old student allegedly killed four classmates at a Michigan high school, the district's superintendent has requested an independent investigation into the incident -- the deadliest school shooting at a US K-12 campus since May 2018. Ethan Crumbley is accused of carrying out Tuesday's shooting at...
WASHINGTON — As Stacey Abrams builds her second gubernatorial campaign in four years, she is looking at a Georgia electorate that is far larger, younger and less white than the one that handed her a narrow defeat four years ago, according to an analysis her aides provided exclusively to NBC News.
(CNN) — A plumber doing repair work at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church found hundreds of envelopes of cash and checks hidden in a wall that police think is connected to a massive 2014 theft at the Houston mega-church. Officers were called to the church on November 10 to investigate...
There was little snow forecast across the country Friday, except for two states with active blizzard warnings: Alaska and ... Hawaii. The Big Island’s mountain summits were expected to record wind gusts topping 100 mph and snow accumulations of 1 foot or more, the National Weather Service said Friday. The warning was set to take effect at 6 p.m.
Comments / 0