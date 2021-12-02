ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

$JBC Token Sale Is Live: One-Stop-Solution To Reap Comprehensive Perks Of JBC Hub

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLead the packs of the crypto jungle with utility-packed $JBC tokens. The purchase of $JBC tokens will grant access to all-inclusive JBCHUB. Jungle Book Crypto, a blockchain and crypto-based entity, has gladly announced that the $JBC token goes live for the public with its launch in the PinkSale protocol. These $JBC...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
beincrypto.com

CoinGate Integrates Shiba Inu Token (SHIB) Into its Services

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been integrated as CoinGate’s newest cryptocurrency, meaning that every CoinGate user, from merchants to traders or Gift Card shoppers, can now accept, buy, trade, or spend SHIB on the things they want. Anyone who owns SHIB will have wider possibilities to spend it and those who...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tokens#Solution#Jbchub#Decentralized Exchange#Nft Marketplace#Android#Binance Smart Chain#Bnb
NEWSBTC

Bumper Finance’s Public Token Sale Gives Users a Solution to Crypto Price Volatility

Registration for the BUMP Public Token Sale opened on December 2nd. Although Wall St has long been invested in the cryptocurrency markets, the two are still very different when it comes to market volatility; the wild price swings of crypto assets are enough to chill even the most successful Forex trading professionals to the bone. As the blockchain and crypto industries continue to balloon in both innovation and valuation, protection from untamed price action is still largely unavailable for most, and has no doubt impacted the world’s view on the market as a whole.
MARKETS
aithority.com

A Growing Reliance On Data Necessitates Comprehensive Digital Storage Solutions

Technology often allows corporations to reduce costs at scale. For example, cloud computing and cloud data warehouses provide an opportunity to get rid of physical infrastructure. In addition, such solutions provide numerous benefits including instantaneous scalability, performance guarantees, failover support, declining pricing and specialized expertise. The technology is also designed to grow with the business; therefore, storage capacity is automatically scaled up as the user nears its limit. Generally, the cloud data warehouse market is driven by a rising usage of the internet of things and cloud computing, as well as rising demand for data extraction through online analytical processing and massive parallel processing. Overall, the cloud data warehouse market is projected to reach USD 39.1 Billion by 2026 while growing at a CAGR of 31.4% during 2021-2026. TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG), Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY), Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC), Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT)
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
aithority.com

XY Finance Raises $12Million Funding Round From Investors Including Circle

Rapidly growing blockchain startup XY Finance has announced that it has closed a $12M funding round led by some of the most prominent venture capital firms in the cryptocurrency space. Led by investors including Circle Internet Financial, LLC, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Mechanism Capital, TRON Foundation, Morningstar Ventures, Yield Guild Games Ventures, Block Capital and Animoca Brands, the full consortium includes more than forty investment firms.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

DEX Aggregator 1inch Pulls $175M Funding in Private Token Sale

1inch has its eyes fixed on launching a new product line that will cater exclusively to institutional investors looking to take a dive into the decentralized finance ecosystem. Decentralized Exchange (DEX) aggregator, 1inch Network has raised the sum of $175 million in a private token sale round which enjoined massive...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

New Metaverse Token For AMM and NFT Trading Announces Pre Sale

Arvalex is an Avalanche-based protocol for NFT trading, Services exchange built on AMM Protocol. Arvalex Protocol has announced its public launch on Avalanche Blockchain Network. The Metaverse token $AVRL, which prides itself on being the next generation of protocol “built to enhance ease of commerce and other related transaction in...
MARKETS
Auto Remarketing

eLEND Solutions: Dealers still stop short of full digital retailing implementation

IRVINE, Calif. - The title of a new report from eLEND Solutions included a question likely being pondered by dealerships and finance companies, “In the Post-Pandemic New Normal, Where Does Digital Retailing End?”. The automotive fintech innovator highlighted that digital retailing capabilities continue to march forward for 84% of auto...
RETAIL
ambcrypto.com

Document verification solution Blockademia launches community sale

After successfully completing the private and early sale, Croatian startup opens community sale which will last until December 5th. Blockademia, the first Proof-of-truth Cardano-based solution for issuing and checking the authenticity of issued documents, launched a Community sale of its ACI token on November 29th. Until December 5th, a total of 37.5 million ACI tokens at the price of 0.30 euros will be available to investors, with the minimum investment being 100 euros, and the maximum investment is 5.000 euros.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Ethernity CLOUD smashes in the last round of public token sale

ZEBBUG, MALTA / COINTELEGRAPH / November 25, 2021 Ethernity CLOUD concludes the third round of its public token sale with $3.53 million raised from over 5000 participants. The price of the token was $0.0506. Ethernity CLOUD is one of the few blockchain projects focused on data privacy. Its goal is...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

MonoX Announced its Public Token Sale on Huobi Primelist

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 25th November 2021]. MonoX Protocol, the most capital-efficient liquidity solution in the DeFi space, has announced that the public sale of its MONO token will take place on Huobi Global’s Primelist token listing platform on Thursday, November 25. The listing comes a month after MonoX launched its mainnet on the Ethereum and Polygon networks.
MARKETS
siliconangle.com

DeFi privacy protocol Panther raises $22M in a public token sale

Panther Protocol, an interoperable end-to-end privacy protocol for decentralized finance, today announced that it has raised $22 million during its recent public token sale. The sale, which closed in only 90 minutes, brings the total amount raised by the company to $32 million, including a private token sale in June.
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Introducing bitcoinsv.com, a one-stop hub for BSV

This week marks the re-launch of Bitcoin Association’s hub for all things Bitcoin SV (BSV): bitcoinsv.com. The site is intended to serve as a broad repository of information for everything relating to BSV. Whether you’re a newcomer to the BSV ecosystem or an experienced developer, the bitcoinsv.com site has the information you need—or can tell you where to get it.
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

CanonX – $CANON Token Pre-sale Continues to Generate Buzz

CANON Token ($CANON) CanonX.finance has a native token built on the Cardano blockchain. The token is used to power the CanonX.finance ecosystem, and it comes with the symbol “$CANON.” To access the announced pre-sale listings, investors will need the $Canon token which will be used as a subscription token to access CanonX Pre-Sale Listing platform.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

ODIN: The One-Stop-Hub For All Traders

The current trading environment is filled with both centralized and decentralized exchanges. This multiplicity of trading platforms may at times be cumbersome and confuse traders. Each trade is often carried out on different platforms. The exchanges also do not show in-depth information about specific assets. All they do is provide the market value of an asset and an opportunity for the traders to liquidate their positions or add more assets. ODIN is a centralized exchange with a decentralized wallet that enables you to track all trades in one location. Apart from these, traders can also be able to get in-depth trades and analyses of all the trades that they made all in one location.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy