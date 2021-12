Among patients with predisposing factors for HF, aspirin use was associated with a 26% increased risk for HF development, researchers reported in ESC Heart Failure. “This is the first study to report that among individuals with at least one risk factor for heart failure, those taking aspirin were more likely to subsequently develop the condition than those not using the medication,” Blerim Mujaj, MD, from the Studies Coordination Centre at the Research Unit Hypertension and Cardiovascular Epidemiology in the KU Leuven department of cardiovascular sciences at the University of Leuven, Belgium, and the University of Freiburg, Germany, said in a press release. “While the findings require confirmation, they do indicate that the potential link between aspirin and heart failure needs to be clarified.”

