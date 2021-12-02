ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children and screens - making it through the holidays

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt comes as no surprise that children are spending more time watching screens as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents and caregivers in many parts of the world - including South Africa, where I have done research on children's healthy behaviours - have had a hard time managing their children's...

The Guardian

Should my kids sleep in the same room? I learned the downsides the hard way

At two in the morning the other day, I found myself swaying slowly from side to side, cradling my preschooler and whisper-singing the Oompa Loompa song from Willy Wonka “like a lullaby”, per her barked instructions. Like most parents, I’m particularly fixated on sleep and how to optimize it. As I drew out the jig-like tune to make it as soporific as possible, the kindergartner whimpering from the top bunk and the preschooler occasionally flashing me a sadistic grin, I was pretty certain I wasn’t optimizing anything except for the likelihood that when we did eventually nod off, we’d all dream about tiny orange men.
Grand Island Independent

Make it a ‘win-win’ holiday for you and your children

All children are born into this world with their own way of responding to what is going on around them. Some children go with the flow, and are not bothered by changes or excitement. Other children are not so easy to parent. They may often fuss and cry, have tantrums, and cling to you. This adds extra stress and frustration for parents, especially during the holidays.
iastate.edu

Children, the Holiday Season and Temperament

AMES, Iowa – The holiday season brings plenty of changes, festivities and time at home for children. How they handle it all is affected by their temperament, says Mackenzie DeJong, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Temperament, originally studied by psychologists Alexander Thomas and Stella...
Herald-Journal

Local woman inspires children through art

This fall, local art enthusiast Amber Poole is inspiring elementary and junior high students in the community to learn about history’s great artists followed by opportunities for the young artists to create their own masterpieces. “I want to help our local kids love art,” Poole said. “I want to help...
Bored Panda

30 Times Kids Were Accidentally Hilarious By Giving ‘Alternative’ Names For Everyday Things

Some parents will agree that kids seem to grow up really fast, so everything they do, say, and accomplish becomes some of the most precious moments for adults. After the first steps and words, it becomes interesting to see how the kid is growing up and showing their evolving personality. Especially when kids are only learning about the world and expressing themselves verbally. This is why a lot of parents love to share the little language gems their children think of and use in life.
TheConversationAU

Is your child frightened of needles? Here's how to prepare them for their COVID vaccine

Your child’s experience of needles in their early years may impact how they feel about and react to subsequent vaccinations. So it’s important to reduce the chance of a negative experience. But what can parents do to help prepare their child for the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine or other injections? Fear or phobia? Most children are fearful of needles. But for some children, this fear is more serious and can be defined as a needle phobia. Needle phobia is a very scary and distressing response to the presence of or reaction to a needle, for example, to take blood or have an injection....
TheConversationCanada

If your child is afraid of — or refusing — a medical procedure, here’s how to help

The coronavirus pandemic has brought medical procedures, like COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccinations, into our day-to-day lives like never before. These experiences aren’t easy for everyone, especially for children. But even outside a pandemic, medical procedures such as vaccinations and blood draws are common throughout childhood. When asked, children reliably say that their biggest concerns about medical procedures are needles and pain. They are also worried that their comfort won’t be taken into account. And evidence says they’re right. Research is also clear that when children’s pain and fear aren’t well managed during medical procedures, there are both short- and long-term...
KSLTV

Man makes learning Navajo fun for children

SALT LAKE CITY — The saying goes, lose your language, lose your culture — that’s the fear among the Navajo Nation. The Navajo language is complex. So difficult to crack that during World War II, the U.S. military used Navajo words to confuse the enemy. The creator of a new...
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
sciencealert.com

Do Babies Cry in The Womb? Ultrasounds Show Something Strange Going On

Beginning in the second trimester of pregnancy, an expecting parent may feel their unborn baby kicking, rolling over, and even hiccupping. But is it known whether babies can start crying before they're born?. Although pregnant people can't feel this movement, research suggests that babies do seem to start practicing for...
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Going to Bed in a Hotel Room, Expert Warns

When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
Woman's World

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
