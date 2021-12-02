Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaks on infrastructure, inflation issues
Between the border, inflation and infrastructure, there's plenty...www.fox10phoenix.com
Between the border, inflation and infrastructure, there's plenty...www.fox10phoenix.com
He needs to vote no on this build back better or whatever it is he needs to vote no we don’t need it we don’t need him in office either because he is so far up Nancy Pelosi’s yeah and Joe Biden he will never do anything for the American people I don’t care if he served in the service or not he does not like her country he is a disgrace as far as being in the service and being a human being in our country he has no morals and no respect his brain is totally fried like the rest of them up in Washington need to vote him out
YODA better vote NO on the largest Socialist spending bill in history. !!! Amnesty for all those border crossing ILLEGALS, no way!!!
They are just stealing our paychecks for shit we didn't want. Playing to the minorities no even American minorities. DEMONcrats don't like American citizen. They are waking up and can't be controlled long.
Comments / 17