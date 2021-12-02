Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaks on infrastructure, inflation issues

A small, vocal group of tribal elders and students converged on U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly’s Phoenix office Thursday to deliver a message: Save Oak Flat from destruction. The San Carlos Apache elders, ranging in age from 59 to 90, and a group of students from Brophy and Xavier Preparatory schools said they were concerned that work had stopped on an effort to block a land swap that would clear the way for a huge copper mine east of Phoenix in an area considered sacred by the Apaches and other Indigenous peoples.

