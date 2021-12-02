ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaks on infrastructure, inflation issues

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween the border, inflation and infrastructure, there's plenty...

Comments / 17

Diana Lambrecht
2d ago

He needs to vote no on this build back better or whatever it is he needs to vote no we don’t need it we don’t need him in office either because he is so far up Nancy Pelosi’s yeah and Joe Biden he will never do anything for the American people I don’t care if he served in the service or not he does not like her country he is a disgrace as far as being in the service and being a human being in our country he has no morals and no respect his brain is totally fried like the rest of them up in Washington need to vote him out

Deborah Martin
2d ago

YODA better vote NO on the largest Socialist spending bill in history. !!! Amnesty for all those border crossing ILLEGALS, no way!!!

Constitutional Republic
2d ago

They are just stealing our paychecks for shit we didn't want. Playing to the minorities no even American minorities. DEMONcrats don't like American citizen. They are waking up and can't be controlled long.

FOXBusiness

Larry Kudlow: Where is Arizona senator Mark Kelly?

Remember the children's book "Where's Waldo"? This incredibly popular book series used to display complicated pictures where kids would try to find Waldo. Well, I have a very uncomplicated analogy to Where's Waldo. It is Where's Mark Kelly. Who is Mark Kelly? Well, very few people know. He happens to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
azpbs.org

Protesters urge Sen. Kelly to support bill to protect sacred Oak Flat

PHOENIX – Members of the San Carlos Apache Tribe and students from Brophy and Xavier high schools protested outside Sen. Mark Kelly’s office Thursday, urging the Arizona Democrat to support legislation protecting a sacred site threatened by a proposed copper mine near Superior. The group of about 20 demonstrators held...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Apache Stronghold protesters deliver message to Sen. Mark Kelly: Save Oak Flat

A small, vocal group of tribal elders and students converged on U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly’s Phoenix office Thursday to deliver a message: Save Oak Flat from destruction. The San Carlos Apache elders, ranging in age from 59 to 90, and a group of students from Brophy and Xavier Preparatory schools said they were concerned that work had stopped on an effort to block a land swap that would clear the way for a huge copper mine east of Phoenix in an area considered sacred by the Apaches and other Indigenous peoples.
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Sun

The Newest Washington Game: Where’s Mark Kelly?

Remember the children’s book “Where’s Waldo?” This incredibly popular book series used to display complicated pictures where kids would try to find Waldo. Well, I have an uncomplicated analog to Where’s Waldo. It is “Where’s Mark Kelly?”. So who is Mark Kelly? Few people know. He happens to be a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Times

Republicans attack Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly in Spanish-language ad

Senate Republicans’ campaign committee is attacking Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona in a new Spanish-language television ad that casts the Democrat as blind to the needs of his Hispanic constituents. Mr. Kelly is viewed as vulnerable in the 2022 midterm elections, and the fate of his re-election bid will go...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona Sen. Boyer discusses decision on not seeking re-election

Arizona state Sen. Paul Boyer, a Republican, is not going to seek re-election to the Legislature. Boyer became one of the most important votes at the Capitol over the past few years, making headlines for his decision to kill a lot of Republican-backed measures, including an effort to hold the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in contempt in February.
ARIZONA STATE
mediaite.com

Survey Finds Arizona Republicans Giving Sinema Higher Marks than Arizona Democrats

Arizona Republicans view Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) more favorably than do their Democratic counterparts, according to a new survey. The number of Republicans who approve of Sinema’s performance exceeds Democrats by six points, 48-42 percent, according to the survey released on Monday by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI). Forty-five percent of Republicans and 47 percent of Democrats told pollsters they held an unfavorable view of the Democratic senator. Sinema’s rating among all voters averaged out to 42 percent favorable and 45 percent unfavorable.
ARIZONA STATE
wgbh.org

Sen. Markey optimistic Democrats can pass social infrastructure package

As he called in to Tuesday’s Boston Public Radio, Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts was mere minutes away from a meeting with all 50 Senate Democrats to work toward a plan for President Joe Biden’s social infrastructure package. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” he said, speaking optimistically...
CONGRESS & COURTS

