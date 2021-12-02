ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

All the weird ways you can shift an automatic

By James Riswick
Autoblog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransmission shifters have come in all shapes, sizes and locations since the beginning of time. Even manual transmissions could be had with shifters on the steering column ("three on the tree") in addition to the usual "stick shift" that grew out of the floor or center console, but it's obviously the...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Like to shift gears? Here are some vehicles you can still get with a manual transmission

Years back, it was easy to find vehicles with manual transmissions. Most models had a budget-friendly manual-transmission option that many people chose for fuel economy. In modern times, automatic transmissions are more fuel-efficient, and people who know how to drive a manual and choose that type of transmission are declining. You might think that only sports cars aimed at enthusiasts … Continue reading
CARS
Autoblog

My year in EVs: 8 electrics that are changing the car industry

The year 2021 will go down as an inflection point in the auto industry’s transition to electric vehicles. It's when many much-anticipated models became reality. No longer sketches or sketchy prototypes, electric vehicles appeared from all corners with everything from the Lucid Air to Ford Mustang Mach-E changing how we think about transportation. I managed to drive a lot of them, and as I went through my notes, I realized I’ve got a mini memoir of the seminal EVs of 2021. Here’s my take on eight of them.
CARS
Autoblog

Least reliable car brands in America

When looking to buy a car, reliability is important, but it’s one of the harder things for car reviewers like us to evaluate. Thankfully, Consumer Reports polls its subscribers annually in order to judge which brands and models are the most reliable. CR also shows the least reliable brands in that ranking, which should help you narrow down your shopping list, giving you a sense of which brands to best avoid if squeaks, rattles or major malfunctions are a big concern for you.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
torquenews.com

Ford Aims To Take No. 2 Spot Behind Tesla In EV Sales

Ford is riding a wave of momentum this year when it comes to the EV market and following on the heels of news that the company is poised to outsell GM in the electric vehicle market, the company has now revealed that it is targeting Tesla in its attempt to dominate the market.
ECONOMY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Which vehicles are best at holding their value?

Buy a new home and you can monitor its value on Zillow or Redfin. Buy stock and you can watch for any changes in its worth on the New York Stock Exchange ticker. Buy a new car and JD Power tracks its residual value. Bottom line — and this really...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Porsche might have shown its Landjet crossover to dealers

We're certain Porsche is considering all kinds of new vehicles in established and emerging segments. We're also certain, based on reports from Porsche dealers to Automotive News, that one of those vehicles is a crossover. One dealer told AN that the model, shown during meetings in Atlanta, was "a new style of vehicle that is part sedan, part crossover," with a "rakish" design. Another dealer said the model was "very un-Porsche-like," also unlike the Cayenne and Macan, with "a flat rear design." So it's nothing like the crossovers Porsche makes now, and might not look like anything Porsche would make, except that it's a crossover as well as a sedan, both of which Porsche do make, with a flat rear that's also rakish. This is what police must feel like when they interview enough witnesses to nail down a description of a perp who looks like everyone and is everyone's height, too.
CARS
Autoblog

Audi E-Tron facelift said to bring a lot more range

Autocar says it spoke to "sources inside Audi" who divulged that the Audi E-Tron is getting ready for the second half of its life with a facelift and technology upgrade slated to appear next year. The most welcome change will be a new-generation battery, more efficient motors with greater energy recuperation, and new electronics that work together to increase range by nearly 50%, going from 259 miles on the European WLTP cycle to 373 miles. If the same transformation applies to our EPA ratings, the E-Tron would go from 222 miles to 329 miles, the E-Tron Sportback would go from an EPA-rated 218 miles to 323 miles. The battery is expected to hold steady on capacity at 95 kWh.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf R#Gm#Prnd
Autoblog

BMW 7 Series EV officially named i7, appears in camouflaged photos

BMW is in the final stages of developing the next addition to its growing range of electric cars with a 7 Series companion. Called i7, the luxurious sedan will be positioned at the top of the Munich-based firm's i sub-brand in terms of technology, comfort, and pricing when it lands in showrooms.
CARS
Autoblog

BMW Concept XM previews the first standalone M car since the M1

BMW M has worked its magic on numerous cars over the past 50 years but it has only developed one model from the ground up: the M1. It's about to add a second vehicle to its résumé, and it previewed the high-performance SUV by unveiling a design study named Concept XM.
CARS
Autoblog

BMW's XM Concept looks just as wild in real life

Everybody in the comments section of our original BMW XM Concept post just seemed to love the design, so to sate everybody’s taste for more photos and angles, BMW has provided exactly that. And yes, you should read the previous sentence with a heavy, sarcastic tone. We’re not kidding about...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Autoblog

Polestar 3 electric SUV previewed, will be made in America

Polestar is beginning a rollout of multiple models, and its first preview into the future was the Precept, a concept that will become the Polestar 5. That model is still a few years away, but next year we'll be getting the Polestar 3, the brand's first electric SUV. And the company has even provided a peek with a camouflaged prototype.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Autoblog

2022 Hyundai Elantra N is the most affordable N car at $32,925

While the Hyundai Kona N tops the price range for Hyundai's N models, the 2022 Elantra N slides in just below its Veloster cousin to become the cheapest way to get a hopped-up Korean compact. The standard version with the six-speed manual starts at $32,925 including destination. That makes it $600 less than the equivalent Veloster.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Best cars to buy new, not used

The average price of a new car ($45,031 in September 2021) is higher today than ever before. Unfortunately for those looking to save a few bucks by buying used, the average price of used cars is way up in 2021, too, and for a variety of reasons. In fact, according to a new study by iSeeCars.com, some lightly used models are actually selling for more money than they did when brand-new on the showroom floor. Depending on the sticker price, that cost increase over new could add several thousand dollars to the transaction price.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

How to change your car's spark plugs

Spark plugs are a vital part of a gasoline-powered car's engine. Without them the engine won't start, and if they're in rough shape the engine will run poorly. Nearly all gasoline-powered cars are fitted with spark plugs, regardless of whether you drive a new Porsche 911 or a 1990s Toyota Corolla station wagon. Most engines use one plug per cylinder, so a V6 normally has six, but some cars require two per cylinder.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid MPG and Suspension Deep Dive | 39 mpg and 1 twist beam

I don’t think I’ve ever been approached more enthusiastically at a gas pump. No less than three passersby wandered up while I was manning the nozzle stuck into the side of this 2022 Ford Maverick, their wide-eyed questions including, “Is that the new hybrid?” “What kind of mileage do you get?” “Is it all-wheel drive?”
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Mazda3 gains Carbon Edition model and new paint color

Mazda is making a handful of visual changes to the Mazda3 for the 2022 model year. Still offered as a sedan and as a hatchback, the Japanese firm's entry-level model gains a familiar new trim level called Carbon Edition and an additional color on its palette. Positioned near the middle...
CARS
Autoblog

Ford Escape and Bronco Sport recalled over braking issue

Ford is recalling certain 2021- and 2022-model-year Escape and Bronco Sport crossovers for improperly manufactured rear brake pads that won't stop the vehicles within the government-mandated distance. The problem is said to be caused by a manufacturing error at Continental Automotive Mexicana, the brake pad supplier. Ford estimates there are nearly 125,000 vehicles covered by the recall, none of which have an electronic brake booster, built from December 2020 to November 2011. The model breakdown in the U.S. is:
CARS
WCIA

How Long Does Your Car Need to Idle in the Winter?

Waiting 10 minutes in the morning to get into a warm car feels great for us, but does it help with the longevity of the car?. No one likes to get into an ice cold car, that’s why remote start has become quite common. Many cars nowadays can even start...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy