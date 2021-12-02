All the weird ways you can shift an automatic

We're certain Porsche is considering all kinds of new vehicles in established and emerging segments. We're also certain, based on reports from Porsche dealers to Automotive News, that one of those vehicles is a crossover. One dealer told AN that the model, shown during meetings in Atlanta, was "a new style of vehicle that is part sedan, part crossover," with a "rakish" design. Another dealer said the model was "very un-Porsche-like," also unlike the Cayenne and Macan, with "a flat rear design." So it's nothing like the crossovers Porsche makes now, and might not look like anything Porsche would make, except that it's a crossover as well as a sedan, both of which Porsche do make, with a flat rear that's also rakish. This is what police must feel like when they interview enough witnesses to nail down a description of a perp who looks like everyone and is everyone's height, too.

