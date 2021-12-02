ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

A few thoughts about the Cubs’ signing of Marcus Stroman

By Al Yellon
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you might have noticed, I’ve been a bit scarce around here the last couple of days. That’s not usual for me, particularly during a busy Cubs and/or MLB time, and there’s a reason for that I’ll get to in a moment, but first I want to give my undying thanks...

www.bleedcubbieblue.com

FanSided

Cubs: 3 former players who could return to Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have money to spend, so will they spend it on some familiar faces?. As the postseason closed and the offseason began, the Chicago Cubs started with just three guaranteed contracts on the books.: OF Jason Heyward, SP Kyle Hendricks, and IF David Bote. They added a forth after claiming former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley on waivers and picking up his option for the 2022 season. With that, promoted President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and newly-hired General Manager Carter Hawkins have plenty of holes to fill and reportedly the money to find fillers.
MLB
FanSided

5 free agents who absolutely will not sign with the Chicago Cubs

Despite the best wishes of Chicago Cubs fans still smarting from the team’s July dismantling of the core, Jed Hoyer doesn’t look or sound like he’s ready to swim in the deep end of the pool this offseason. This year’s free agent shortstop class isn’t just good – it’s the...
NFL
The Staten Island Advance

‘Let him be someone else’s problem’ -- Mets fans react after star pitcher blasts team’s front office

Marcus Stroman is no stranger to making noise on social media and he’s making the rounds on Twitter once more. The star free agent pitcher, who has spent parts of the past three years with the Mets (opted out in 2020), is making noise on the bird app (again). Stroman pitched to a 3.02 era over 179 innings in Queens last season and is expected to fetch a contract in the realm of $100M -- but it sounds like that contract won’t come from his previous employer.
MLB
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Michael Hermosillo
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Alec Mills
Person
Yan Gomes
FanSided

Pirates sign former Cubs pitcher to boost starting rotation

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former division rival Jose Quintana in free agency in the exact sort of low-risk move they were built for. Quintana hasn’t exactly put up All-Star numbers of late, as his last season with a sub-4 ERA was 2017. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Pirates finished last place in the NL Central for a reason.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Cubs Reportedly Among the Teams Interested in Free Agent Marcus Stroman

For all the focus on the more middle tier starting pitchers this offseason, it’s not actually new that the Chicago Cubs would be connected to a certain guy closer to the top of the market. After all, it was very early in the offseason that the Cubs were connected to Marcus Stroman, a pitcher they’ve had their eye on for years, and one of the best free agents on the market.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
MLB
The Spun

Cubs Reportedly Pushing For Major Free Agency Signing

The Chicago Cubs haven’t made a huge splash yet in free agency. That could change very soon considering the front office is in talks with one of the top pitchers remaining on the market. Cubs radio host Matt Spiegel was first to report the team’s interest in right-handed pitcher Marcus...
MLB
New York Post

Clint Frazier’s fiancée Kaylee models Cubs cap after his signing

When the Cubs begin their regular season next spring — assuming the MLB lockout has ended — Clint Frazier’s fiancée will be ready to go. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kaylee Gambadoro posted a photo of herself rocking a Cubs cap, days after her future husband agreed to a one-year deal with Chicago. The deal is worth $1.5 million with another $1 million in incentives, according to MLB Network.
MLB
The Spun

Details Emerge From Marcus Stroman’s Cubs Contract

The Chicago Cubs made a massive free-agent move this evening, signing star pitcher Marcus Stroman. Earlier this evening, the only information the MLB world had on the free-agency signing was provided by Stroman himself. But now, some details regarding his contract with Chicago are beginning to emerge. According to ESPN...
MLB
theScore

Cubs sign Stroman to 3-year deal reportedly worth $71M

The Chicago Cubs announced the signing of free-agent right-hander Marcus Stroman to a three-year contract Wednesday. Earlier in the evening, Stroman broke the signing himself via Twitter after multiple reporters indicated the two sides were in serious talks:. The former All-Star and Gold Glove winner is reportedly joining the Cubs...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball America announces their Top 10 Cubs prospects for 2022

Baseball America, the oldest and most respected source of prospect rankings, announced their Top Ten Prospects for the 2022. (Baseball America sub. req.) While the rankings and scouting reports are behind a paywall, I can share with you who Baseball America thinks are the top 10 prospects in the Cubs system.
MLB
FanSided

Marcus Stroman’s Twitter activity confirms Cubs interest is very real

The Cubs are finally making a big splash in free agency with their pursuit of starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, who is among the biggest names left on the market. Stroman pitched for the New York Mets last season, where he filled in nicely once Jacob deGrom went down with an injury. Per multiple sources, including Ken Rosenthal, the Cubs are interested in adding the right-hander to their starting rotation.
MLB
Yardbarker

Marcus Stroman feels unwanted by Mets

Marcus Stroman would love to return to the New York Mets in 2022, but the team’s new front office doesn’t appear overly interested. Stroman, a free agent, started 33 games for the Mets this past season, compiling a record of 10-13 with a 3.02 ERA. He was easily their healthiest asset on the mound, but even he can read the writing on the wall.
MLB
arcamax.com

Pitcher Marcus Stroman agrees to terms with Cubs on 3-year deal worth a reported $71 million

Hours before the expiration of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement and an expected lockout, the Chicago Cubs locked in the best available free-agent starting pitcher. Right-hander Marcus Stroman agreed to terms on a three-year contract, the Cubs announced Wednesday night. The deal is for $71 million, ESPN’s Jeff Passan...
MLB
scoopswithdannymac.com

Bernie: Marcus Stroman Should Have Been A Cardinal. And Now He’s A Chicago Cub.

TRANSACTION: The Chicago Cubs and free-agent starting pitcher Marcus Stroman agreed to a three-year, $71 million contract. – Keith Law, The Athletic: “The Cubs had been quiet this offseason, which, coupled with their sell-off at the trade deadline, seemed like more evidence the Ricketts (ownership family) weren’t going to spend and the team wasn’t going to compete this year. That changed in a flash with the signing of Marcus Stroman — my pick for the top free-agent starter on the market this winter — to a surprisingly short, three-year deal with an AAV that could reach $25 million a year if he hits some achievable innings targets. Stroman offered the best combination of upside and floor of any starter on the market.”
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ non-tender is the night

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. Soooo slow that most of the beat writers haven’t posted in a week or so.... we...
MLB

