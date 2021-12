Mary Quibodeaux, 60, of Sulphur, La., passed away in her home on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Mary was a kind and loving person. She loved her family above all else. Mary took pride in all of her children and grandchildren. Mary loved to have a good time and enjoy life. Mary was a joy to be around. Mary made time to watch her “wrastlin” without interruption. She enjoyed listening to Conway Twitty also.

17 HOURS AGO