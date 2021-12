Enjoy the sounds of the season at a holiday concert by the popular Robbinsdale City Band. They’ll perform traditional holiday favorites that you’re encouraged to sing along to. This free concert for the whole family is coming up Thursday, December 2 at the Crystal Community Center. There will be refreshments served at 7pm, and the concert is from 7:30 to 8:30pm. For more information about the Robbinsdale City Band, go to http://www.robbinsdalecityband.org.

ROBBINSDALE, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO