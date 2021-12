November 29, 2021 – With temperatures consistently falling below 35 degrees, The Salvation Army has opened its Cold Cot program for those in need. This program adds additional cots to the Men’s Shelter at the Salvation Army to save lives getting people out of the life-threatening cold temperatures. It gives additional support as those in need check in at 5 pm in the evening and are offered supper and a hot shower. The men sleep overnight and leave after breakfast the following day.

