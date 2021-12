ATLANTA - Less than 24 hours after officially announcing she will run for Georgia governor in 2022, Stacey Abrams sat down for an interview about her decision with FOX 5. "I think Georgia has amazing opportunities ahead, but we need real leadership to get there," said Abrams. "Leadership that actually plans to invest in all of Georgia and all Georgians and that is not the leadership we have in the Governor's Mansion right now."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO