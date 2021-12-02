Post Lockdown Dream Fulfilled? Deep Dish Pizza in Chicago

I don’t know about you, but for me, I think the ultimate in travel luxury would be a lifetime pass, or its equivalent, to something. Walt Disney World sold such things to select visitors and associates in the 1970s and 1980s, and Disneyland has been known to give them out to “significant” guests (i.e., the first guest, the 100,000,000th guest, the first child born at DL, etc.). They also considered an “ultimate pass” at one time, which would have been good at WDW and DL. It wouldn’t have been for a lifetime though – “just” for 25 years. The U.S. National Park Service used to offer a Golden Age Passport that got seniors free entry for life into U.S. national parks, but they discontinued the program in 2007 (it was replaced with the America The Beautiful pass, which used to cost $10 but went up to $80 in 2017).

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO