Proactive Interviews NexTech AR Solutions Chief Executive Evan Gappelberg Who Discusses Just Why His New SaaS Model Is a 'Big Deal'

 4 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Proactive announces the release of a video interview with NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:N29) chief executive Evan Gappelberg. He joined presenter Steve Darling...

pymnts

Nextech AR Debuts 3D Model Creation Platform

Augmented reality (AR) experience technology and services company Nextech AR Solutions Corp. on Tuesday (Nov. 30) announced the launch of its ARitize 3D SaaS platform, extending 3D/AR model creation to an expanding list of customers and eCommerce businesses. The Software-as-a-Service alternative provides a self-service AR platform with scalability that’s meant...
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce names Bret Taylor as new co-Chief Executive

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday named Bret Taylor as co-chief executive and vice chairman of the cloud-based software company's board of directors. Taylor is a Salesforce (CRM) veteran, and has served as the company's president and chief operating officer since 2019. He previously held the post of chief product officer at the company.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

The Fresh Factory to Open the Canadian Securities Exchange Today

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) ('The Fresh Factory' or the 'Company'), a mission-driven company for plant-based and clean-label food and beverage brands, participated in a virtual market opening today with the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE'). 'Listing on the CSE...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

QPR Delivers Enterprise Architecture And Data Management Modeling Service Solutions As Saas To Istekki LIC

Istekki LLC, a Finnish service integrator for health and social services organizations and municipalities, has chosen QPR as their service provider for the management, modeling, and planning of enterprise architecture and information management. The agreement period is four years and Istekki has estimated the total value of the agreement for the said period to be approximately EUR 1.6 million. The customer has an additional option to extend the agreement for up to four years. Under the upcoming agreement, the customer has no minimum purchase commitment. This procurement decision is final at the end of the 14-day appeal period mandated by the Act on Public Procurement.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases a new interview with LUXXFOLIO

LUXXFOLIO Holdings (CSE:LUXX) provides operational update. LUXXFOLIO Holdings' have released their November updates which include record mining revenues of approximately $1.8 million and monthly rewards of 23.5 Bitcoin. Dean Linden, CEO of LUXXFOLIO sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the updates. LUXXFOLIO Holdings is a digital asset company operating an industrial-scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the US.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

PURADIGM Announces Padraig Lawlor as New CEO

Advanced air and surface purification technology company names new CEO to lead company through strategic partnerships and new product roll outs. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Puradigm, a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technology, that has been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, and multiple variants including the Beta and Delta variants, are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Padraig Lawlor as its new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

New Twitter chief Agrawal restructuring leadership around GM model

Twitter (TWTR -2%) says that new CEO Parag Agrawal is restructuring the company's leadership team to revamp its approach to operations. In an SEC filing, the company says Agrawal is shifting leadership to a general-manager model for Consumer, Revenue, and Core Tech, to "drive increased accountability, speed, and operational efficiency."
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
austinnews.net

Charge Enterprises to Present at Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ('EV') infrastructure, today announced that Andrew Fox, Chairman, CEO and Founder, will present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference. Mr. Fox will discuss Charge and the Company's role in building infrastructures for Electric Vehicle Charging and 5G Wireless Networks.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Chief Executive Officer

Location: Bristol, UK (with regular travel to the US) Package: Up to £500k basic with OTE c£1m + 3 year additional comp plan (details to be provided during discussions) GDS Group are an award winning digital events, intelligence and pipeline business that partners with over 50% of the Fortune 500 including IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce and Dell EMC to name a few.
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

Why the ‘Stay Interview' Is the Next Big Trend of the Great Resignation

Businesses are on a hiring spree during the Great Resignation of 2021, with many throwing out signing bonuses, lowering their standard qualifications, tapping boomerang employees and taking a harder look at their "enthusiastic stayers." As retention efforts heat up, you'll probably hear more about the "stay interview." Think of it...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Is A Massive Medical SaaS Opportunity

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. is a relatively unknown, high-growth investment opportunity in the medical billing space trading at a ~ $68 million market cap. Here's the problem for acute-care hospitals with over 200 beds: managing billing with the thousands of International Classification of Diseases codes (ICD-10). There are now over 130,000 unique billing codes. Hospitals lose millions of dollars by under-billing with the wrong codes. Even when the hospitals over-bill they potentially lose money because the insurers might deny the claim and/or the government can fine them. Regardless of whether money was lost, a poorly coded bill can take months to rectify. Currently, the best practice for hospitals is to audit 2-4% of cases to catch coding problems. The new best practice is to automate pre-billing analysis of 100% of cases.
SOFTWARE
austinnews.net

Munich Re and FingerMotion's Insurtech Subsidiary Form a Collaborative Research Alliance to Advance Life & Health Insurance Transformation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. ('FingerMotion' or the 'Company') (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co., Ltd. ('JiuGe Technology') and Munich Re, a large global reinsurer, formed a collaborative research alliance in extending behavioral analytics to enhance understanding of morbidity and behavioral patterns in the China market, with the goal of creating value for both insurers and the end insurance consumers through better technology, product offerings and customer experience. JiuGe Technology's proprietary technology platform called 'Sapientus', a provider of behavior intelligence specialized in insurance, is the Analytic Innovation Development arm of FingerMotion. Through knowledge exchange among the joint team's domain experts in insurance, actuarial and data science, the two parties set out to push the envelope of innovation and achieve previously unattainable insights through mining of behavioral patterns and distinctive features with linkages to key risk drivers and product economics, focusing on life and health insurance.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Scientific Industries to Participate in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life sciences tool provider, and a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference taking place from December 13-16, 2021. During the event, the company will be participating in a webcasted Fireside Chat discussing its vision for 2022 and conducting 1x1 virtual investor meetings.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Savage Enterprises Launches Ocho Extrax, a Collaboration with Popular Cannabinoid Brand Ocho Extracts

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Prominent e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ('Savage') (www.SavageEnterprises.com) is proud to announce the official release of Ocho Extrax, which is a collaboration brand between Savage's hemp-derived cannabinoid brand Delta Extrax and hemp-derived brand Ocho Extracts (www.OchoExtracts.com). The Ocho Extrax products are available for purchase at www.DeltaExtrax.com and at www.OchoExtracts.com and through distributors nationwide.
IRVINE, CA
austinnews.net

Lucky Minerals Inc. to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on December 6th & December 8th, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FSE:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss the latest investor presentation on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST and Wednesday, December 8th at 1:00 PM PST. Lucky welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

ZEUUS Inc. $75,000,000 Capital Raise Goes Live

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ZEUUS Inc. (OTC PINK:ZUUS), ('ZEUUS' or the 'Company'), a diversified data centric company, announced that the SEC has qualified the Company's Offering Statement on Form 1-A seeking to raise up to $75,000,000. Interested investors can invest a minimum of $1,000.
BUSINESS

