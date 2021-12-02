Proactive Interviews NexTech AR Solutions Chief Executive Evan Gappelberg Who Discusses Just Why His New SaaS Model Is a 'Big Deal'

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. is a relatively unknown, high-growth investment opportunity in the medical billing space trading at a ~ $68 million market cap. Here's the problem for acute-care hospitals with over 200 beds: managing billing with the thousands of International Classification of Diseases codes (ICD-10). There are now over 130,000 unique billing codes. Hospitals lose millions of dollars by under-billing with the wrong codes. Even when the hospitals over-bill they potentially lose money because the insurers might deny the claim and/or the government can fine them. Regardless of whether money was lost, a poorly coded bill can take months to rectify. Currently, the best practice for hospitals is to audit 2-4% of cases to catch coding problems. The new best practice is to automate pre-billing analysis of 100% of cases.

