New York City FC Goals: Castellanos 49’, Callens 53’. New York City FC were hoping for a big win on Sunday as they welcomed Atlanta United to the Bronx for their Round One MLS Cup Playoff clash. A tight and testing first half saw both teams try to strike a rhythm and control possession with few clear-cut chances. In the second period, a well-taken volley from Taty Castellanos in the 49th minute opened the scoring and was followed by Alex Callens pouncing on a rebound three minutes later to double the advantage. That would be enough to secure a memorable win and send the Boys in Blue to the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New England Revolution.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO