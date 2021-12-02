Ode to Joy

Ridgewood NJ, Cards of Joy – Sponsored by The Ridgewood Stigma Free Committee – Deadline is December 15th – The Ridgewood Stigma Free Committee is sponsoring a “Cards of Joy” holiday greeting campaign to encourage everyone to create a greeting card that is colorful, creative and decorative or create a card with a heartfelt message, which will be distributed to older residents in Ridgecrest or SHARE Senior Housing and at New Bridge Medical Center. Inside the card, write a letter, starting with “Dear Friend” and then signing your first name. Do not put a date on it. In the letter, think about what the recipient might like to read and offer encouraging advice about the small joys in life, in a positive, motivating and joyful way. Wish them a healthy and happy holiday season. No envelope is needed, just drop your card off at the Reception Desk in the lobby of Village Hall, the special mailbox at the Ridgewood Public Library for “Cards of Joy” or the mailbox at New Bridge Medical Center, no later than December 15, 2021. The goal is to collect 1,000 cards of heartfelt wishes.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO