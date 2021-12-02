ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Get your picture with Santa this year at Jordan Creek Town Center’s new display

By Natalie Paynter
 2 days ago

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — If you haven’t already gotten that annual photo with Santa now is the time.

The Senior General Manager, Randy Tennison at Jordan Creek Town Center said they were looking forward to kicking off the Santa display this year because they have a new setup and special events planned.

“This is our new Santa said display. We got it this year. It’s been here since the first weekend of November. And it’s a really neat concept that we’re trying to do where it will stay up year-round. And we will change it with the seasons. So it’s obviously Christmas season now, then we’ll change it to Valentine’s, Easter. We’ll do a summer patriotic one and then we’ll do something next fall as well,” said Tennison.

Santa will, obviously, not be available all year, but the mall wanted visitors to have a photo opportunity within the mall and what better way to kick it off than with Santa.

Families and kids can request a socially distanced visit with Santa this year, attend a Santa Cares event or get their photo on pet night.

“We have two Santa Cares events. And that’s when we do it when the malls are not open. The lights are a little down, the music’s off so it’s a little bit more sensory sensitive. For kids that need that at Santa,” said Tennison. “And then on Mondays we have pet night with Santa so people bring their pets in and we’ve had everything from dogs to iguanas to cats and Santa will take his picture with you.”

The health and well-being of staff and visitors is always top priority and there is a reservation system that makes it easier for you to get that photo with Santa. You can find that link here.

